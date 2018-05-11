Airtel Offers On Apple Watch Series 3: Rs. 5,000 Cashback, Free Cellular Services Airtel customers on MyPlan Postpaid or Infinity Postpaid plans will get cellular services on Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) for free.

How Airtel customers can get Apple Watch Series 3 Cellular Services for free

Airtel customers on MyPlan Postpaid or Infinity Postpaid plans will be able to enjoy cellular services on Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) for free, Airtel said in a release. Airtel customers can then always stay connected and access cellular services like voice calls, SMS (short message service), and apps on their Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) without worrying about carrying their smartphones with them at all times.



To activate cellular service with Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), customers first need to update iOS 11.3 and watch OS 4.3, then tap Settings on iPhone > General > About and follow the prompt to update to the latest carrier settings.



How Airtel customers can get Rs 5,000 cashback on purchase of Apple Watch Series 3

Customers purchasing the new Apple Watch Series 3 from Airtel online store will get a cashback of Rs. 5000 on ICICI credit cards, Airtel said.



Vani Venkatesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Bharti Airtel said, "At Airtel, we have always been a pioneer at innovations and offering exciting products to delight our customers. Today, we are happy to work once again with Apple to help our customers enjoy the Apple Watch Series 3 on India's best smartphone network."



About Apple Watch Series 3

Apple Watch Series 3 comes equipped with a built-in cellular network. Whether users are out for a run, at the pool or just trying to be more active throughout their day, Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular allows them to stay connected, make calls, receive texts etc., even without an iPhone nearby. Apple Watch Series 3 offers fitness coaching features, has water resistance for 50 meters and a barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation. It comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and another with GPS only, both featuring a 70 per cent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chips.



Airtel reported a 77.8 per cent fall in quarterly profit to Rs 82 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2018. This was the lowest quarterly profit reported by the Sunil Bharti Mittal-led telecom company in 15 years.



Airtel Limited has operations in 16 countries across Asia and Africa.



