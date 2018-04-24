Jio Effect: Bharti Airtel March Quarter Profit Plunges 78%, Lowest In Nearly 15 Years

(Also Read: Bharti Airtel Announces Apple Watch Series 3 Online Sale, Cellular Trial Offer)
Compounding to the industry's woes, the telecoms regulator had also cut international termination charges (ITC) - paid by global long-distance operators to local carriers - to 30 paise from 53 paise, effective from February.
"The telecom industry continues to witness below cost, artificially suppressed pricing," Gopal Vittal, Bharti Airtel's managing director and chief executive for India and South Asia, said in a statement on Tuesday.
Profit slumped 77.8 per cent to Rs 82.9 crore ($12.49 million) in the quarter ended March 31, the company said, its lowest since the quarter ended June, 2003.
Revenue fell 10.5 per cent to Rs 19,634 crore rupees.
