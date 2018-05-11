Jio Offer On Apple Watch Series 3: JioEverywhereConnect, Priority Delivery, Other Details

Details of JioEverywhereConnect service for Apple Watch Series 3 buyers
JioEverywhereConnect will allow Jio users to use the same Jio number on both their iPhone and Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular), to make and receive calls, use data and applications on Jio network, even when they have left their iPhone behind, Jio said in a release. Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) is available on Jio at www.jio.com, Reliance Digital and Jio stores.
Additionally, when customers purchase Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) with Jio, they will have access to priority delivery and installation of the product at home by digital specialists trained to provide premium service experience. For any issues faced by users, through the self-serve MyJio application, Jio offers a 24*7 platinum care center to resolve all customer queries.
A Jio spokesperson, said, "The true potential of an advanced cellular technology powering Apple Watch Series 3, which is designed to work best on a 4G network, can be unleashed only on an advanced full-4G network like Jio. Jio is the only network with pan-India 4G-data and voice services (VoLTE) that provides an unmatched experience."
Apple Watch Series 3 Features
Apple Watch Series 3 has a built-in cellular network. Apple Watch Series 3 with cellular allows customers to stay connected, make calls, receive texts etc., even without an iPhone nearby. The third-generation Apple Watch has health coaching features, water resistance up to 50 meters and a barometric altimeter that measures relative elevation. Apple Watch Series 3 comes in two models, one with GPS and cellular, and the second one with GPS, both featuring a 70 per cent faster dual-core processor and new wireless chips.
Offers on Apple Watch Series 3 by Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel came simultaneously. While Jio's offer is for both prepaid and postpaid customers, Airtel's offer on Apple Watch Series 3 is only for postpaid customers.
CommentsOn Thursday, Reliance Jio launched JioPostpaid series of postpaid plans to counter Vodafone RED and Airtel Infinity Postpaid plans. Due to this, telecom stocks ended lower in Friday's trade. Stocks of Bharti Airtel and Idea Cellular lost 6.44 per cent and 11.83 per cent respectively.
For the quarter ended March 31, 2018, Reliance Jio reported a net profit of Rs. 510.44 crore as compared to Rs. 504.38 crore in the September 2017 quarter.