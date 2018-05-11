Reliance Jio Introduces International Calling Plans Starting At 50 Paise Per Minute. Details Here

Reliance Jio postpaid plan at Rs 199 per month
Reliance Jio has announced a postpaid plan at Rs 199 per month. Under this plan, the subscriber will get 25 GBs of data and unlimited free voice calls as well as SMSes, among other benefits. The postpaid Rs 199 pack will include a "premium subscription" to Jio apps. Under this pack, the subscriber will be able to make international (ISD) calls as well as use international roaming without any additional charges or security deposit. While the international calling facility will be "pre-activated" with the Rs 199 pack, the international roaming facility will be activated on a "one-click" basis, according to Reliance Jio.
Here are international calling rates specified by Reliance Jio postpaid as well as prepaid customers:
|50 paise per minute
|US, Canada
|Rs 2 per minute
|Bangladesh, China, France, Italy, New Zealand, Singapore, UK
|Rs 3 per minute
|Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Turkey
|Rs 4 per minute
|Australia, Bahrain, Pakistan, Thailand
|Rs 5 per minute
|Germany, Ireland, Japan, Kuwait, Russia, Vietnam
|Rs 6 per minute
|Israel, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, UAE, Uzbekistan
|(Source: Reliance Jio Infocomm)
Reliance Jio has also introduced international roaming to its subscribers. Jio customers - prepaid and postpaid alike - will be able to start using international roaming service without any additional monthly charge or security deposit, according to the company. A "one-click" activation facility has been announced by the company for its international roaming services. Subscribers will be able to use international roaming in two modes: with unlimited data and voice packs and without any such pack.
International roaming - with unlimited voice and data pack
Reliance Jio has announced three unlimited packs for international roaming subscribers. The three packs are priced at Rs 575, Rs 2,875 and Rs 5,751 and will come with validity periods of one day, seven days and 30 days respectively. While all three packs will come with unlimited free voice calls, unlimited free SMSes, the mobile data offering varies. Voice calls will include local calls in the foreign country as well as calls made to India, according to Reliance Jio.
The unlimited packs of Rs 575 and Rs 2,875 will come with 250 MBs of data per day at high speed, followed by unlimited data at a reduced speed of 64 Kbps. For example, a subscriber of the Rs 2,875 pack will get a total of 1.75 GBs of data at high speed over seven days. On each of the seven days during the validity period of the pack, the user will continue to receive mobile data at 64 Kbps after exhausting 250 MBs at high speed.
|Price (Rs)
|Benefits
|Validity
|575
|Unlimited voice (local calls in international destination + calls to India), unlimited SMS and unlimited data (250 MB high speed data per day and thereafter unlimited data at 64 Kbps)
|1
|2875
|Unlimited voice (local calls in international destination + calls to India), unlimited SMS and unlimited data (250 MB high speed data per day and thereafter unlimited data at 64 Kbps)
|7
|5751
|Unlimited voice (local calls in international destination + calls to India), unlimited SMS and unlimited data (5GB high speed data and thereafter unlimited data at 64 Kbps)
|30
|(Source: Reliance Jio Infocomm)
In the Rs 5,751 pack, the subscriber will get a total 5 GBs of high speed data. There is no daily limit of high speed data specified by Jio in this plan. That means the customer will be able to exhaust the entire 5 GBs of high speed data in one day. After high speed data of 5 GBs, data will continue at 64 Kbps, according to Reliance Jio.
International roaming - without unlimited voice and data pack
Customers looking to access Reliance Jio's international roaming service without subscribing to any of the three "unlimited packs" will be charged standard rates starting at Rs 2 per minute, Rs 2 per MB and Rs 2 per unit for voice calls, mobile data and SMS services respectively, according to the telecom company.
|Tariff
|Countries
|Voice calls
|Mobile data
|SMS
|Rs 2 per minute
|Rs 2 per MB
|Rs 2 per SMS
|UAE, USA, Canada, UK, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, Sri Lanka, Bermuda, Guyana, Mexico, Philippines, Qatar, Turkey, South Africa, New Zealand, Nigeria
|Rs 10 per minute
|Rs 10 per MB
|Rs 10 per SMS
|Afghanistan, Argentina, Australia, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, China, Congo, Croatia, Crech Republic, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Ghana, Greece, Hong Kong, Israel, Kenya, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau, Malta, Montenegro, Myanmar, Oman, Poland, Puertorico, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Korea, Spain, Taiwan, Uganda, Ukraine, Uruguay, Vietnam
|(Source: Reliance Jio Infocomm)