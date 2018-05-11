Reliance Jio Introduces International Calling Plans Starting At 50 Paise Per Minute. Details Here

Price (Rs) Benefits Validity

575 Unlimited voice (local calls in international destination + calls to India), unlimited SMS and unlimited data (250 MB high speed data per day and thereafter unlimited data at 64 Kbps) 1

2875 Unlimited voice (local calls in international destination + calls to India), unlimited SMS and unlimited data (250 MB high speed data per day and thereafter unlimited data at 64 Kbps) 7

5751 Unlimited voice (local calls in international destination + calls to India), unlimited SMS and unlimited data (5GB high speed data and thereafter unlimited data at 64 Kbps) 30