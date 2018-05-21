Airtel's Rs 558 Prepaid Plan Compared To Vodafone's Rs 549 Pack

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 558
Airtel's Rs 558 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 246GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily cap of 3GB data. Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also offered with this plan. 100 local and national free SMSes are also available with this plan, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel (airtel.in). The validity of the plan is 82 days.
Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 549
Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 549 offers a total of 98GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3.5GB data. This plan is available only in select circles and the offers bundled with the plan may vary from circle to circle. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. (Also read: Jio Postpaid Plan Of Rs. 199 Vs Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans Under Rs. 1,000)
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509
Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509 offers 112GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4GB data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps for one year with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days.