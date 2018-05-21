NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Airtel's Rs 558 Prepaid Plan Compared To Vodafone's Rs 549 Pack

Airtel's Rs 558 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 246GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: May 21, 2018 16:53 IST
Airtel's Rs 558 plan directly counters Vodafone's Rs 549 prepaid plan.

Indian telecom industry is currently in a highly-competitive mode, steered by the data war initiated by Reliance Jio. Other telecom incumbents like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone are also regularly launching new recharge plans in order to maintain their subscribers' base. Airtel recently launched a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 558. Airtel's Rs 558 plan offers 3GB of per day data for a period of 82 days and directly counters Vodafone's Rs 549 prepaid plan. Vodafone's Rs 549 pack offers 3.5GB per day data for a period of 28 days. Jio also has a prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509. (Also read: Airtel Introduces 'Unlimited Data' In Prepaid Recharge Packs Starting At Rs. 199)

Airtel's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 558

Airtel's Rs 558 prepaid recharge plan offers a total of 246GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 82 days with a daily cap of 3GB data.  Unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls are also offered with this plan. 100 local and national free SMSes are also available with this plan, as mentioned on the official website of Airtel (airtel.in). The validity of the plan is 82 days.
 
airtel s new plan


Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 549

Vodafone's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 549 offers a total of 98GBs of 3G/4G data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 3.5GB data. This plan is available only in select circles and the offers bundled with the plan may vary from circle to circle. Unlimited local, STD, roaming voice calls are also available with this prepaid recharge plan. (Also read: Jio Postpaid Plan Of Rs. 199 Vs Vodafone RED Postpaid Plans Under Rs. 1,000)

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509

Jio's prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs 509 offers 112GBs of 4G high speed data for a period of 28 days with a daily cap of 4GB data. This prepaid recharge plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps for one year with this prepaid recharge plan. 100 free SMSes are also bundled with this prepaid recharge plan. The validity of this plan is 28 days.

