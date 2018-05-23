Reliance Jio Has Launched Jio Postpaid; What Does Airtel Offer?

Given below are Airtel Postpaid plans in detail
Airtel postpaid plan of Rs 399
This postpaid plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls, besides unlimited incoming and outgoing on roaming. The 3G/4G data offered in this plan is 20 GB with a rollover facility, which means that the unused data is added on to the next billing cycle. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel's music streaming platform, is bundled with this plan.
Airtel postpaid plan of Rs 499
(Airtel postpaid plan of Rs 499 offers 40 GB data with a rollover facility.)
This postpaid plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls, and unlimited incoming and outgoing on roaming calls. The 3G/4G data offered in this plan is 40 GB with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection is bundled with this plan. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is also a part of this plan.
Airtel postpaid plan of Rs 649
(Airtel postpaid plan of Rs 649 offers 50 GB data with a rollover facility.)
This postpaid plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls, and unlimited incoming and outgoing on roaming. The 3G/4G data offered in this plan is 50 GB with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits in this plan. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is also a part of this plan. A free add-on connection with unlimited calls is also bundled with this plan of Airtel.
Airtel postpaid plan of Rs 799
(Airtel postpaid plan of Rs 799 offers 60 GB data with a rollover facility.)
This postpaid plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls, and unlimited incoming and outgoing on roaming. The 3G/4G data offered in this plan is 60 GB with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits in this plan. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is also a part of this plan. A free add-on connection with unlimited calls is also bundled with this plan of Airtel.
Airtel postpaid plan of Rs 1,199
This postpaid plan of Airtel offers unlimited local and STD calls, and unlimited incoming and outgoing on roaming. The 3G/4G data offered in this plan is 90 GB with a rollover facility. Subscription of Wynk Music, Airtel TV and handset protection are offered as additional benefits in this plan. A one-year subscription of Amazon Prime is also a part of this plan. A free add-on connection with unlimited calls is also bundled with this plan of Airtel.
CommentsReliance Jio's JioPostpaid at Rs 199 unlimited voice calls and SMSes free of cost for the billing cycle, as well as 25 GBs of mobile data, among other benefits.
Vodafone offers postpaid plans beginning from Rs 399 under its RED postpaid plans while Idea Cellular offers Nirvana postpaid plans from Rs 389.