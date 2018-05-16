NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Tech, Media & Telecom

Idea Offers Nirvana Plans For Its Postpaid Customers. Details Here

Recently, Mukesh Ambani-run Relinace Jio has also launched plans for their postpaid customers.

Tech, Media & Telecom | | Updated: May 16, 2018 22:46 IST
5 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Idea Offers Nirvana Plans For Its Postpaid Customers. Details Here

Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 1,699 offers 150GB of high speed data.

Idea Cellular is offering a range of postpaid plans called Nirvana plans. Idea's postpaid Nirvana plans offer unlimited voice calls, data benefits with data carry forward limits, said the Aditya Birla Group-owned telecom operator on its official website, ideacellular.com. These plans are priced at Rs. 389, Rs. 499, Rs. 649, Rs. 999, Rs. 1,299, Rs. 1,699, Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999. Recently, Mukesh Ambani-run Relinace Jio has also introduced new plans for their postpaid customers. 

Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plans in detail:

Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 389

Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 389 offers 20GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack. 

Also Read: Reliance Jio Vs Airtel Vs Vodafone: Rs 149 Prepaid Recharge Plans Compared

Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 499

Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 499 offers 40GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack.

Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 649

Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 649 offers 50GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack.

Also Read: Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs. 100: Rs. 19 Vs Rs. 52 Vs Rs. 98

Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 999

Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 999 offers 80GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along.

Also Read: New Jio 199 Postpaid Plan: Rs. 199 Per Month Plan With Zero-Touch Feature Available From Today

Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 1,299

Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 1,299 offers 100GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along. 

Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 1,699

Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 1,699 offers 150GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD.  Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack.

Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 1,999

Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 1,999 offers 200GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack.

Comments
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 2,999

Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 2,999 offers 300GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Idea Cellularidea nirvana planidea nirvana postpaid plan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket ScoreVaranasi Flyover

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top