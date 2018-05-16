Idea Offers Nirvana Plans For Its Postpaid Customers. Details Here

Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plans in detail:
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 389
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 389 offers 20GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 499
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 499 offers 40GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward, as mentioned on Idea's website. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 649
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 649 offers 50GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 999
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 999 offers 80GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 1,299
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 1,299 offers 100GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack along.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 1,699
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 1,699 offers 150GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 1,999
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 1,999 offers 200GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack.
Idea Postpaid Nirvana Plan priced at Rs. 2,999
Idea's postpaid Nirvana plan priced at Rs. 2,999 offers 300GB of high speed data with the option of carry forward. This postpaid plan also offers unlimited local and STD and roaming voice calls. Also, 3000 free monthly SMSes (local/national/roaming) are bundled with this pack.