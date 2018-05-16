Reliance Jio Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 100: Rs 19 Vs Rs 52 Vs Rs 98

Given below are details of Reliance Jio's three prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100:
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 19
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 0.15 GB or gigabytes data, according jio.com. Data at high-speed is 0.15 GB, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for only a day. Voice calls are unlimited and 20 SMS (short message service) are offered. This prepaid recharge plan is bundled with complimentary subscription of Jio apps.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 52
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 1.05 GB data, according jio.com. Data at high-speed is 0.15 GB per day, after which internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps. Voice calls are unlimited and 70 SMS are offered. This prepaid recharge plan is bundled with complimentary subscription of Jio apps. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for seven days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 98
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers a total of 2 GB data, according jio.com. Voice calls are unlimited and 300 SMS are offered. This prepaid recharge plan is bundled with complimentary subscription of Jio apps. This prepaid recharge plan of Jio is valid for 28 days, while earlier it used to be valid for 14 days only.
Reliance Jio also offers add-on packs priced at Rs. 11, Rs. 21, Rs. 51 and Rs. 101.
CommentsLast week, Jio launched a postpaid plan at Rs 199 per month with unlimited benefits and pre-activated international calls. It also introduced international calling plans to select countries at 50 paise per minute.
Jio also announced that it will offer Apple Watch Series 3 across its stores. The competition in the telecom sector is so high that this offer from Jio came simultaneously with Airtel's offer on Apple Watch Series 3.