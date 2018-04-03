How To Avail Reliance Jio Prime Membership Benefits

(Also Read: Steps To Renew Your Reliance Jio Prime Membership Till March 2019)
Details on Jio Prime membership
Jio Prime is an exclusive membership program that ensures better benefits to prime members than the counterparts in the industry, according to Jio's website, jio.com.
(Also Read: Reliance Jio Prime Membership Extended Till March 2019 For Free - Ten Things To Know)
How existing Jio Prime members (Joining date on or before March 31, 2018) can avail Jio Prime benefits:
Step 1: Download MyJio app.
Step 2: Express your interest to get the complimentary membership for the next 12 months.
Step 3: You can then enjoy Jio Prime benefits.
The option to express interest started appearing on MyJio app with effect from March 31, 2018 from 12 noon onwards but this is a limited period offer, stated jio.com.
(Also Read: Reliance Jio Prime Membership Extended Till March 2019. 10 Benefits You Can Avail)
How new Jio Prime members (Joining date on or after 1st April, 2018) can get Jio Prime membership:
New users must pay Rs 99 during on-boarding as annual subscription for Jio Prime membership, said Jio.
Comments
(Also Read: Jio's Prime Membership Extended For Existing Members, New Users Can Avail Benefits At Rs. 99)
Reliance's Jio telecom business has been India's fastest-growing phone carrier since its launch in September 2016. It disrupted the market with discounts and free voice offerings, while expanding its library of Indian films, music and TV shows, according to a report by news agency Reuters. (With agency inputs)