Reliance Jio Prime Membership Extended By One Year For No Extra Cost Reliance Jio Prime membership that is on offer, can be availed also by the new members at the price of Rs 99

Reliance Jio Prime members will enjoy the benefits by one more year

Reliance Jio Prime membership benefits have been extended
Existing Jio Prime users will receive the benefits for no additional cost
New customers can get the benefits for Rs 99



Currently, there are more than 175 million Reliance Jio Prime members, says a Jio statement. Until recently, there was a speculation as to possible discontinuation of Jio Prime membership after March 31, 2018 since there was no official announcement from Reliance Jio until March 29, that could have ended the suspense.



Reliance Jio Prime membership allows subscribers to access free voice (local, as well as STD, and roaming to any operator, nationwide). The Jio Prime membership also enabled customers to access 4G data services as well as SMS services. The Jio Prime members stand to receive complimentary access to the content library that entails 550 and above live TV channels, with over 6,000 movies, and lakhs of videos/TV shows, over 14 million songs and access to more than 5,000 magazines, along with subscriptions to 500 e-newspapers.



With access to My Jio app, one can get access to round-the-clock self-service and account management. There are some exclusive content sharing options that is available to Jio customers. The Jio Prime customers get access to this for free. The exclusive Jio content includes winter Olympics 2018, Nidahas Cricket Trophy 2018 and Carabao Cup.



Besides this, the Jio Prime customers get to watch some live shows and concerts that include Filmfare, Justine Bieber concert, Ed Sheeran concert, to name a few.



How to get access to Jio prime benefits offered under Jio Prime Membership



A. First of all, you need to download MyJio app.



B. Express your desire to access complimentary membership for the next 12 months starting April 1, 2018.



C. You are set to go. All the voice call, data, content access is up for grabs.



However, the new Jio Prime customers (who happen to join on or after April 1, 2018) will be asked to pay Rs 99 during on-boarding. The offer is a limited period offer, says a Reliance Jio press note on Friday.



