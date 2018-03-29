Reliance Jio Prime Membership To End On March 31: What's Next?

(Also Read: Reliance Jio Offers Cashback Worth Rs 2,200, Additional Data Of 60 GB On Nokia 1)
Last year, just after the end of Jio's Happy New Year offer on March 31, Jio had released its Summer Surprise offer, in which it waived off the monthly charges for the next three months. As of now, all eyes are on Mukesh Ambani, hoping for him to make an announcement for Jio customers.
However, Jio's prepaid recharge plans continue to be popular. With unlimited voice calls and massive data offers, Jio's prepaid recharge plans continue to rule customers' minds. Before the Prime membership ends, you must know the current validity and details of your existing Jio prepaid recharge plans.
Given below are prepaid recharge plans of Reliance Jio:
In all the below mentioned plans, after the usage of high-speed daily data limit, internet speed gets reduced to 64 Kbps, according to Jio's website, jio.com.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 19
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15 GB or gigabytes of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is also 0.15 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 20 SMS are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for one day.
(Reliance Jio offers a total of 20 prepaid recharge plans.)
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 49
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is also 1 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 50 SMS are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 28 days. This prepaid recharge plan is only available on JioPhone.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 52
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 0.15 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is also 0.15 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 70 SMS are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for seven days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 98
The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 2 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 300 SMS are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 28 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 149
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is also 42 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 28 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 153
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 42 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 28 days. This prepaid recharge plan is only available on JioPhone.
(Reliance Jio offers two prepaid recharge plans exclusively for JioPhone users.)
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 198
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 2 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is also 56 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 28 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 299
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 3 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is also 84 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 28 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 349
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 1.05 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 70 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 398
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 2 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 140 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 70 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 399
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 126 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 84 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 448
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 2 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 168 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 84 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 449
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 1.5 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 136 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 91 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 498
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 2 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 182 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 91 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 509
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 4 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 112 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 28 days.
(Reliance Jio's prepaid recharge plan of Rs 509 offers 4 GB of high-speed data per day.)
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 799
This prepaid recharge plan of Jio offers 5 GB of high-speed data per day. The total data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 140 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 28 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 999
The total and high-speed 4G data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 60 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 90 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 1,999
The total and high-speed 4G data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 125 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 180 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 4,999
The total and high-speed 4G data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 350 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 360 days.
Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plan of Rs 4,999
The total and high-speed 4G data offered in this prepaid recharge plan is 750 GB. Voice calls are unlimited. A total of 100 SMS per day are bundled in this prepaid recharge plan of Jio. The pack is valid for 360 days.
Ever since Reliance Jio created waves in the telecom industry with competitive data prices, it has hit the sector hard. Incumbent operators like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, Idea Cellular and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) have been feeling the heat ever since Jio arrived. The debt-ridden telecom sector has been also moving towards further consolidation. The stress is likely to stay, said Icra in a recent report, adding, that the pressure on the cash flows of the industry may continue for a few more quarters. "Over longer term however, recovery is expected in the sector on the back of a consolidated structure, better pricing power and data usage with greater price-inelasticity," the rating agency added.