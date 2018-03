The Jio Prime membership benefits were supposed to end today (March 31)

Reliance Jio Prime Membership is on offer for one year for the new uses for a paltry amount of Rs 99. Those who have yet not paid any money for the membership can avail membership from the next financial year, and would end in March 2019, for this tiny sum. However, the existing users would continue to use the services of loyalty programme until March next year by expressing the desire to do so on the MyJio app.