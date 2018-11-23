Reliance Jio Offers 2,400 Rupees Cashback On Purchase Of This Phone

To avail Jio's scheme, customers need to activate the device until June 2019.

Reliance Jio has come up with a new cashback scheme under which it is offering benefits worth Rs 2,400, said the telecom company in a press release. However, the scheme is only valid with purchase of smartphone Redmi Note 6 Pro. Jio is offering 24 vouchers worth Rs 100 each on recharge of its Rs 299 prepaid plan, according to the company. It is also offering an additional double data benefits on recharge plans of Rs 198 and above for 4 recharges. To avail Jio's scheme, customers need to activate the device until June 2019, said the statement by Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries.

Under its Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan, Reliance Jio is offering a total of 84 GBs of high speed data with a daily cap of 3 GBs for a validity period of 28 days. Subscribers also get unlimited local, STD and national roaming calls with this plan. The pack also offers 100 free SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps, according to the telecom company.

The telecom industry in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, which also compelled Vodafone India and Idea Cellular to join hands. Reliance Jio provides a range of recharge options to its prepaid subscribers. Currently, it offers a total of 12 prepaid recharge packs. These prepaid recharge packs come with a validity period ranging from 28 days to 365 days, and are available to Jio prepaid customers from Rs. 149 to Rs. 1,699, according to Reliance Jio.

Other telecom operators such as Vodafone and Bharti Airtel are also coming up with discount offers to attract customers.