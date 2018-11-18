Airtel's Rs 419 Prepaid Plan Compared With Reliance Jio, Vodafone Packs

Under Rs 419 prepaid recharge plan, Airtel is offering a total of 105 GBs of data.

Recently, Bharti Airtel launched a new prepaid recharge plan priced at Rs. 419. Under the pack, the telecom operator is offering 1.4 GBs of per day data, unlimited calling, among other benefits, for a total validity period of 75 days. The addition of the prepaid plan to Airtel's portfolio comes amid high competition in the telecom industry. The telecom industry in the country has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, which compelled Vodafone India and Idea Cellular to join hands.

Vodafone offers a similar prepaid plan priced at Rs 399 whereas Reliance Jio's plan is priced at Rs 449.

Bharti Airtel Rs 419 plan in detail:

Under this prepaid recharge plan, Airtel is offering a total of 105 GBs of data with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data for a period of 75 days. Unlimited local/STD and national roaming calls are also bundled with this plan. The pack also offers 100 free SMSes per day.

Vodafone Rs 399 plan in detail:

Under this prepaid recharge plan, Vodafone is offering a total of 98 GBs of data with a daily cap of 1.4 GB data for a period of 70 days. Unlimited local/STD and national roaming calls are also bundled with this plan. The pack also offers 100 free SMSes per day.

Reliance Jio Rs 449 plan in detail:

Under this prepaid recharge plan, Jio is offering a total of 136 GBs of data with a daily cap of 1.5 GB data for a period of 91 days. Unlimited local/STD and national roaming calls are also bundled with this plan. The pack also offers 100 free SMSes per day and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.