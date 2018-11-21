Idea Offers Unlimited Calling, Data Benefits For 56 Days In New Rs 189 Prepaid Plan

Under its new recharge plan, Idea is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 2 GB data.

Idea Cellular has come up with a new prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs. 189. Under this recharge pack, Idea offers unlimited calling and 2 GBs of data, among other benefits, for a validity period of 56 days, according to the telecom operator's official website, ideacellular.com. Idea's new plan comes amid high competition in the telecom industry. The industry has witnessed high competition since the launch of Reliance Jio in September 2016, which compelled Vodafone and Idea Cellular to join hands.

Under its Rs. 189 prepaid recharge plan, which is valid for 56 days, Idea is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 2 GBs of data. Subscribers also get 100 SMSes per day during the validity period, according to Idea. However, the plan is valid only in select circles.

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio also offer similar prepaid plans, which are priced at Rs 199 and Rs. 198, respectively.

Bharti Airtel Rs. 199 prepaid plan in detail:

Under this pack, Airtel is offering unlimited local, STD and roaming calls with 1.4 GB per day data, which is valid for 28 days. Subscribers also get 100 SMSes per day during the validity period, according to Airtel.

Reliance Jio Rs. 198 prepaid plan in detail:

Under this pack, Reliance Jio offers 56 GBs of data with a daily limit of 2 GB. This recharge pack comes with a validity of 28 days and includes unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day and complimentary subscription of Jio apps, according to Reliance Jio.

Earlier this month, Idea also introduced a prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs. 159, which offers unlimited calling, 1 GB data per day among other benefits for a validity period of 28 days.