Jio Prepaid Users Get These Benefits In 1.5-5 GB Per Day Recharge Packs

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of billionaire Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate Reliance Industries, provides a range of recharge options to its prepaid subscribers. Currently, Reliance Jio provides a total of 12 recharge packs - or prepaid vouchers - to offer between 42 GBs and 547.5 GBs of mobile data at high speed with daily limits of 1.5 GBs to 5 GBs, among other benefits, according to the company's website - jio.com. These prepaid recharge packs come with a validity period ranging from 28 days to 365 days, and are available to Jio prepaid customers at Rs 149-1,699, according to Reliance Jio, the provider of telecom services under brand Jio.

Reliance Jio recharge plan (in rupees) Validity period Total high speed data benefit (validity X daily limit) High speed data limit 149 28 42 1.5 GB/day 349 70 105 1.5 GB/day 399 84 126 1.5 GB/day 449 91 136 1.5 GB/day 1699 365 547.5 1.5 GB/day 198 28 56 2 GB/day 398 70 140 2 GB/day 448 84 168 2 GB/day 498 91 182 2 GB/day 299 28 84 3 GB/day 509 28 112 4 GB/day 799 28 140 5 GB/day

Reliance Jio 1.5 GB per day recharge packs (Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 1,699)

Reliance Jio offers five recharge packs under this category. In each of these recharge packs, subscribers get high speed data of 1.5 GBs per day, among other benefits. Reliance Jio subscribers get 42-547.5 GBs of total high speed data benefit for a validity period of 28-365 days. These recharge packs are priced at Rs 149, Rs 349, Rs 399, Rs 449 and Rs 1,699.

Reliance Jio 2 GB per day recharge packs (Rs 198, Rs 398, Rs 448, Rs 498)

In four recharge packs priced between Rs 198 and Rs 498, Reliance Jio provides 2 GB per day of high speed data for a validity period of 28-91 days. That means the subscriber gets the option of choosing from high speed data benefits in the range of 56 GBs to 182 GBs under these packs.

Reliance Jio 3 GB per day, 4 GB per day, 5 GB per day packs (Rs 299, Rs 509, Rs 799)

At present, Reliance Jio offers one recharge pack each in the 3 GBs per day, 4 GBs per day and 5 GBs per day categories. In its prepaid recharge pack priced at Rs 299, Reliance Jio offers a total of 84 GBs of high speed data, among other benefits, for a validity period of 28 days.

Subscribers get benefits such as free voice calls across the country, free 100 SMS per day and free subscription to Jio apps for the respective validity periods in all these recharge packs, according to the Jio website. After the user exhausts the daily limit applicable to high speed data, the subscriber continues to receive data at a speed of 64 Kbps for the remaining validity period, according to Jio.