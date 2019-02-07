Loans May Get Cheaper As Shaktikanta Das-Led RBI Cuts Key Lending Rate

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the decision to change the policy stance was unanimous

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points or 0.25 per cent. The central bank also changed its policy stance to "neutral" from existing "calibrated tightening". The reduction in repo rate may lead to lower EMIs for home and auto loan borrowers, say analysts. The repo rate - which is the key interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks - now stands at 6.25 per cent. The RBI had last lowered the repo rate in August 2017.