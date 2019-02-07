NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Loans May Get Cheaper As Shaktikanta Das-Led RBI Cuts Key Lending Rate

Today's RBI policy statement is the first under Governor Shaktikanta Das, who took charge in December last year.

Economy | | Updated: February 07, 2019 12:31 IST
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the decision to change the policy stance was unanimous

In a surprise move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points or 0.25 per cent. The central bank also changed its policy stance to "neutral" from existing "calibrated tightening". The reduction in repo rate may lead to lower EMIs for home and auto loan borrowers, say analysts. The repo rate - which is the key interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks - now stands at 6.25 per cent. The RBI had last lowered the repo rate in August 2017.
Here are ten things to know:
  1. "Investment activity is recovering but supported mainly by public spending on infrastructure," the Monetary Policy Committee, chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, said in a statement. "The need is to strengthen private investment activity and buttress private consumption."
  2. The reverse repo rate now stands adjusted to 6 per cent, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the bank rate to 6.5 per cent, the RBI said in its sixth bi-monthly policy statement for 2018-19.
  3. The decision by the central bank to reduce the repo rate was in line with 21 of 65 analysts polled by news agency Reuters.
  4. According to a January 24 Reuters poll, two-thirds of 65 economists expected the RBI to hold the repo rate at 6.50 per cent, while most respondents predicted the MPC to switch to a neutral stance. Nearly half of respondents expected a 25 basis point rate cut by mid-2019, according to the Reuters poll.
  5. Economists welcomed the surprise decision by the central bank to move the rate lower. “MPC has clearly responded to the slack in financial markets in its credit policy. As the political cycle intensifies, monetary authorities have the onus to ensure financial sector stability and RBI seems to be focussed on it in deciding to cut the rates and complimenting it with other announcements regarding NBFCs credit assessment, raising limits for FPI for CP investments etc.,” said Rajni Thakur, Economist, RBL Bank.
  6. The Dalal Street spiked after the release of the RBI policy statement, but climbed off the day's highest levels subsequently. At 12:19 pm the S&P BSE Sensex traded 94 points or 0.25 per cent higher at 37,069 while the Nifty50 index was at 11,080, up 17 points or 0.16 per cent. (LIVE market updates)
  7. The rupee weakened to 71.69 to the dollar immediately after the announcement but strengthened soon after to 71.42.
  9. Mr Das took office nearly a week after the last policy meet on December 5 by his predecessor Urjit Patel.
  10. The RBI has maintained status quo on the key rates in the October and December policy reviews.

(With agency inputs)



Highlights

1
The central bank also changed its policy stance to "neutral"
2
The reverse repo rate under the LAF now stands adjusted to 6%
3
The marginal standing facility rate now stands adjusted to 6.5%
