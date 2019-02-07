Stock Markets Likely To Open Lower Ahead Of RBI Policy Decision

The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee, headed by Governor Shaktikanta Das, is due to release its sixth bi-monthly statement after conclusion of a three-day meeting. Economists, analysts and investors will monitor the policy statement and the central bank commentary closely for any signs of policy easing. While some economists expect the RBI to shift its stance to “neutral” from the current “calibrated tightening”, others say the possibility of a surprise rate cut on February 7 itself cannot be ruled out.



09:12 (IST) However, the brokerage also acknowledged the possibility of the MPC deciding to tread cautiously and pushing a rate cut to the April policy review. "The RBI's commentary on core inflation and interim budget should be closely watched," it noted. 09:11 (IST) Brokerage Edelweiss said in a note on Wednesday that it expects a softer stance from the MPC "with a good chance of a rate cut as well with soft headline inflation, slowing growth momentum and peaking of global rates". 09:08 (IST) Domestic stock markets have extended their rally to five days in a row. On Wednesday, the Sensex surged 358 points to close at 36,975 and the Nifty logged its highest closing level in over four months. (Read more: Markets extend rally to fifth straight day 09:05 (IST) Today, the SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange - an early indicator of the NSE Nifty in India - was last seen trading 24 points - or about 0.2 per cent - lower at 11,081.