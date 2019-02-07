NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

RBI Policy Highlights: RBI Surprises With A Rate Cut, Changes Stance To "Neutral"

The repo rate - which is the key interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks - now stands at 6.25 per cent.

Economy | | Updated: February 07, 2019 13:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RBI Policy Highlights: RBI Surprises With A Rate Cut, Changes Stance To 'Neutral'

The marginal standing facility rate now stands adjusted to 6.5%, said RBI.


Mumbai: Following are the highlights of the sixth bi-monthly monetary statement for 2018-19 by the RBI: 

* RBI cuts key lending rate (repo) by 0.25 per cent to 6.25 per cent

* Reverse repo rate cut to 6 pc, bank rate to 6.5 per cent, CRR unchanged at 4 per cent

* Headline inflation estimates revised down to 2.8 per cent in March quarter, 3.2-3.4 per cent in first half of next fiscal and 3.9 per cent in Q3 of FY'20

* Projects GDP growth to accelerate to 7.4 per cent next fiscal, from 7.2 per cent in 2018-19

*Pegs April-September growth in range of 7.2-7.4 per cent, and 7.5 per cent in Q3 of 2019-20

* Oil price outlook hazy, trade tensions to weigh on global growth prospects

* Union budget proposals to boost demand by raising disposable incomes

* To revise definition of bulk deposits as single rupee deposits of Rs 2 crore and above from Rs 1 crore currently

* To issue guidelines to harmonise major categories of NBFCs

* Proposes to set up a task force on Offshore Rupee Markets to ensure Rupee value stability

* Removes restrictions on Foreign Portfolio Investors investing in corporate debt market

* To come out with discussion paper on Payment Gateway Service Providers and Payment Aggregators

* Hikes limit of collateral-free agricultural loans to Rs 1.6 lakh from Rs 1 lakh, to help small and marginal farmers

* Constitutes Working Group to review agricultural credit

* Monetary policy committee votes 4:2 in favour of rate cut, unanimous on change in stance

* 2 MPC members Chetan Ghate and Viral Acharya were for status quo in rates

* Next meeting of the MPC from April 2-4. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

RBI policyRBI monetary policy review

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Robert VadraMughal GardenAssam BudgetValentine Week ListRBILive TVWhatsAppHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusUpcoming MoviesValentine WeekShatrughan SinhaRose DayINX Media CaseMoto G7Galaxy M20Rose Day

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
Top