Petrol Prices Cut For Thirteen Days In A Row, Diesel Prices Come Down: 5 Things To Know

Here are five things to know about petrol and diesel prices today:
1. Including Monday's cut, petrol prices have been brought down by a total Rs 1.85 per litre in Delhi, Rs 1.81 per litre in Kolkata, Rs 1.83 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 1.95 per litre in Chennai since May 29, Indian Oil Corporation data shows. Diesel prices have been lowered by Rs 1.36 a litre in Delhi and Kolkata each, Rs 1.44 per litre in Mumbai and Rs 1.45 a litre in Chennai.
2. The thirteen cuts in petrol prices, and twelve in case of diesel in 13 days, come after sixteen consecutive hikes in May, a month marked by international crude oil prices hitting 2014 highs around $80 a barrel and the rupee falling to its weakest level against the US dollar in the past 18 months. From May 14 to May 29, petrol prices were increased in the range of Rs 3.74-4 per litre across Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, while diesel rates were revised upwards by Rs 3.23-3.62 per litre in the four metros.
(Read: Government Looking At Short-Term, Long-Term Solutions On Petrol, Diesel Prices)
3. Currently, domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by Indian Oil Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation on a daily basis. The three state-run oil marketing companies track global crude oil and rupee-dollar forex rates, among other factors. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are effected at fuel stations at 6 am every day.
|State capital
|Petrol price on June 11 in Rs. per litre
|Diesel price on June 11 in Rs. per litre
|Agartala
|72.34
|66.07
|Aizwal
|72.46
|65.26
|Ambala
|76.69
|68.46
|Bangalore
|77.82
|69.12
|Bhopal
|82.18
|71.52
|Bhubhaneswar
|75.4
|72.84
|Chandigarh
|73.65
|65.98
|Dehradun
|77.88
|68.28
|Gandhinagar
|75.89
|73.03
|Gangtok
|79.6
|69.7
|Guwahati
|78.73
|70.93
|Hyderabad
|81.12
|73.86
|Imphal
|74.66
|66.02
|Itanagar
|72.47
|65.23
|Jaipur
|79.33
|72.37
|Jammu
|78.3
|69.12
|Jullunder
|81.79
|67.86
|Kohima
|75.05
|66.31
|Lucknow
|77.36
|68.1
|Panjim
|70.57
|69.15
|Patna
|82.06
|72.63
|Pondicherry
|75.37
|70.2
|Port Blair
|66.01
|63.69
|Raipur
|76.98
|73.36
|Ranchi
|76.52
|71.74
|Shillong
|75.97
|67.76
|Shimla
|76.75
|67.59
|Srinagar
|81
|71.33
|Trivandrum
|79.69
|72.74
|Silvasa
|74.49
|68.77
|Daman
|74.42
|68.7
|(Source: iocl.com)
4. Global crude oil prices were mixed on Monday, caught between the downward pull of rising Russian production and US oil drilling activity at its highest since 2015, and upward pressure from strong demand, especially in Asia. Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were near $76.50 per barrel. At these levels, crude oil prices have slightly cooled off from last month's highs of around $80 a barrel.
Comments5. The rupee edged higher against the US dollar on Monday. The rupee - down over 5.5 per cent against the US dollar so far this year - opened at 67.46 against the greenback. Last Friday, the rupee had plunged by 38 paise to close at a fresh one-week low of 67.50 against the US currency amid worries over rising global crude prices and capital outflows.
(With agency inputs)