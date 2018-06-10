Petrol Prices Cut For The Twelfth Day In A Row. The Latest Fuel Prices Here Petrol prices in Delhi retail at Rs 76.78, Rs 84.61 in Mumbai, Rs 79.44 in Kolkata and Rs 79.69 in Chennai

Share EMAIL PRINT Petrol prices have been cut by Rs 1.65 in Delhi in past dozen day Highlights Petrol prices were cut between 23-26 paise a litre in metros Diesel prices were cut between 18-19 paise a litre in metro cities Fuel prices are revised on a daily basis



Diesel prices were also cut by 18 paise in Delhi and Kolkata. In Mumbai and Chennai, the diesel prices were cut by 19 paise. In Delhi, disel prices were slashed from Rs 68.28 to Rs 68.10. The prices in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai stood at Rs 70.65, Rs 72.51 and Rs 71.89, respectively.



Diesel prices are being slashed since May 29 when the prices stood at Rs 69.31 in Delhi. In the past twelve days, the prices have been cut by Rs 1.21 per litre in Delhi and Kolkata, by Rs 1.28 in Mumbai and by Rs 1.29 in Chennai.



Petrol Prices

Metros Prices Delhi 76.78 Kolkata 79.44 Mumbai 84.61 Chennai 79.69

The petrol and diesel prices were hiked to



petroleum prices should be brought under the GST purview that will help in checking volatility in fuel prices.



"In the long run, petroleum products are bound to be included within the ambit of the GST regime ... It is only a matter of time. It will immensely help in containing prices of petrol and diesel," Pradhan told reporters on Thursday.



Diesel prices

Metros Prices Delhi 68.1 Kolkata 70.65 Mumbai 72.51 Chennai 71.89

Since the start of this year, in top cities, petrol prices have risen by over Rs. 4 per litre. And diesel by Rs. 5-6 per litre.



Petrol prices in state capitals

State capital Prices Agartala 72.52 Aizwal 72.64 Ambala 76.89 Bangalore 78.03 Bhopal 82.38 Bhubhaneswar 75.6 Chandigarh 73.84 Dehradun 78.04 Gandhinagar 76.08 Gangtok 79.8 Guwahati 78.94 Hyderabad 81.33 Imphal 74.86 Itanagar 72.65 Jaipur 79.53 Jammu 78.5 Jullunder 82 Kohima 75.24 Lucknow 77.52 Panjim 70.75 Patna 82.26 Pondicherry 75.57 Port Blair 66.18 Raipur 77.18 Ranchi 76.68 Shillong 76.16 Shimla 76.95 Srinagar 81.19 Trivandrum 79.89 Silvasa 74.69 Daman 74.61

The state-owned oil companies - Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) - in June last year dumped the 15-year old practice of revising rates on the 1st and 16th of every month . Instead, they adopted a daily price revision system to instantly reflect changes in cost. Since then, prices are revised on a daily basis.



