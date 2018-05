In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 77.47 ($1.13) a litre and diesel sells at Rs 68.53 a litre

: The government is trying to get a resolution soon on tackling rising fuel prices, and it is looking at both short-term and long-term solutions, said Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday.Prices of diesel and petrol in India have surged to a record high.Rising global crude oil prices are largely behind the surge, but fuel is also heavily taxed by state and central authorities, accounting for about 40-50 per cent of the retail cost of petrol and diesel. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 77.47 ($1.13) a litre and diesel sells at Rs 68.53 a litre.($1 = Rs 68.3850)