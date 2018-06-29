After One Month Of Petrol, Diesel Rate Cuts, This Is What You Stand To Gain

Petrol prices were cut by Rs 2.88 a litre, and diesel by Rs 1.93 a litre in past 1 month

After one month of continuous rate cuts, petrol prices have been slashed by Rs 2.88 in Delhi from its peak level of Rs 78.43 on May 29. Similarly, diesel prices have fallen by Rs 1.93 since May 29 when the fuel rate touched a high of Rs 69.31. In Mumbai and Chennai, petrol prices were cut by Rs 3.18 and Rs 3.03, respectively, during this period. Diesel prices, at the same time, came down by Rs 2.3 and Rs 2.06 in Mumbai and Chennai, respectively.

On May 30, fuel prices were cut for the first time after 16 days of relentless petrol, diesel price hikes led to resentment among people. However, the price cut on May 30 was just one paisa. Early in the day on May 30, the first price cut had come as a major relief since it was thought to be 60 paise (as was mentioned on the IOC website) but later it was rectified to just one paise.

However, several price cuts followed in the forthcoming days and now, the petrol prices in Delhi stand Rs 2.88 lower, and diesel prices Rs 1.93 lower against the fuel rates a month ago.

Ironically a month after the continuous price cuts, the fuel rates were kept constant for the third day in a row on Friday. In Delhi and Mumbai, petrol prices now stand at Rs 75.55 and Rs 83.12. At the same time, petrol will be sold for Rs 78.23 and Rs 78.40 in Kolkata and Chennai, respectively, from 6 am onwards today. Likewise, diesel prices didn't move from the Thursday's level of Rs 67.38 in Delhi. In Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai, diesel prices today stand at Rs 69.93, Rs 71.52 and Rs 71.12, respectively.

Prior to June 26 (the day when the last daily price cut happened), petrol prices were cut for six consecutive days and diesel prices for three days in a row.

On June 26, oil marketing companies (IOC, HPCL, BPCL) cut the petrol prices in the range of 14 to 18 paise, and diesel prices in the range of 10 to 12 paise.

Petrol is being sold for Rs 75.55 in Delhi and for Rs 83.12 in Mumbai

It was in June 2010 when the central government freed petrol pricing from its control, in other words deregulated it. Four years later, diesel prices were de-regulated in October 2014. Last year was quite historic for the fuel prices since the government allowed daily revision of prices starting mid-June 2017. This enables the oil marketing companies to raise or decrease the fuel prices in tandem with the change in crude oil prices, rupee-dollar exchange rate, among other factors affecting the change in fuel prices.

The central government raised excise duty on petrol by Rs 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell.

However, the government cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs 2 a litre, the report further said.