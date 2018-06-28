NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Services

Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Prices In Your City. Details Here

Petrol, diesel prices: The fuel prices have been regularly cut since May 30. So far, petrol prices have been slashed by Rs. 2.88 (Delhi) since May 29

Services | | Updated: June 28, 2018 07:16 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Prices In Your City. Details Here

Petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 75.55, and at Rs 78.23 in Kolkata

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the second consecutive day on Thursday. On June 28, petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 75.55, and at Rs 78.23 in Kolkata. In Mumbai and Chennai, petrol will sell on Thursday for Rs 83.12 and Rs 78.40. Similarly, diesel prices remained unchanged for the second straight day. In Delhi, diesel is being sold for Rs 67.38 and for Rs 69.93 in Kolkata. In Mumbai and Chennai, however, diesel prices stand at Rs 71.52 and Rs 71.12, respectively. The new fuel prices will be effective from 6 am on Thursday. The last fuel price took place on Tuesday (June 26) when petrol prices were slashed in the range of 14-18 paise across cities, and diesel prices were cut in the range of 10-12 paise nationwide.

Petrol prices in Delhi are the lowest among all metro cities due to lower sales tax or VAT.

Petrol, Diesel Prices In Metro Cities On Thursday

chart

In Delhi, petrol sells for Rs 75.55 and diesel for Rs 67.38

The fuel prices are being regularly cut since May 30. So far, petrol prices have been slashed by Rs. 2.88 (Delhi) since May 29 when its price touched a peak of Rs. 78.43. Similarly, diesel prices have been revised downward by Rs. 1.93 since May 29 when the prices hit a record high of Rs. 69.31.

Petrol Prices In Non-Metro Cities

fuel
 
 
The government deregulated or freed petrol pricing from its control in June 2010 and diesel in October 2014. It allowed revision of prices on a daily basis since mid-June last year to reflect changes in cost instantly. The government at the Centre had raised excise duty on petrol by Rs. 11.77 a litre and that on diesel by Rs. 13.47 a litre in nine instalments between November 2014 and January 2016 to shore up finances as global oil prices fell, but then cut the tax just once in October last year by Rs. 2 a litre, the report further said. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

petrol pricesdiesel prices

................................ Advertisement ................................

Personal Finance Offers

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Fifa World CupWorld Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilDiabetesHIVCancerMarketSensexTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top