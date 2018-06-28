Check Latest Petrol, Diesel Prices In Your City. Details Here

Petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 75.55, and at Rs 78.23 in Kolkata

Petrol and diesel prices remained steady for the second consecutive day on Thursday. On June 28, petrol prices in Delhi stood at Rs 75.55, and at Rs 78.23 in Kolkata. In Mumbai and Chennai, petrol will sell on Thursday for Rs 83.12 and Rs 78.40. Similarly, diesel prices remained unchanged for the second straight day. In Delhi, diesel is being sold for Rs 67.38 and for Rs 69.93 in Kolkata. In Mumbai and Chennai, however, diesel prices stand at Rs 71.52 and Rs 71.12, respectively. The new fuel prices will be effective from 6 am on Thursday. The last fuel price took place on Tuesday (June 26) when petrol prices were slashed in the range of 14-18 paise across cities, and diesel prices were cut in the range of 10-12 paise nationwide.

Petrol prices in Delhi are the lowest among all metro cities due to lower sales tax or VAT.

Petrol, Diesel Prices In Metro Cities On Thursday

The fuel prices are being regularly cut since May 30. So far, petrol prices have been slashed by Rs. 2.88 (Delhi) since May 29 when its price touched a peak of Rs. 78.43. Similarly, diesel prices have been revised downward by Rs. 1.93 since May 29 when the prices hit a record high of Rs. 69.31.

Petrol Prices In Non-Metro Cities