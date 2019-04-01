NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Your Money

Atal Pension Yojana: Who Can Apply, Contribution Chart And Other Key Details

The Atal Pension scheme admits individuals in the 18-42 age group, and offers a fixed pension of Rs 1,000-5,000 per month after retirement.

Your Money | Updated: April 01, 2019 21:01 IST
Atal Pension Yojana: This PFRDA-regulated scheme enables subscribers to save for a fixed monthly pension


Government-run Atal Pension Yojana (APY), an unorganised sector-focused pension scheme, offers a fixed, guaranteed minimum monthly pension to subscribers. The subscriber can opt for one of the five monthly pension options: Rs 1,000, Rs 2,000, Rs 3,000, Rs 4,000 and Rs 5,000, according to regulator Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)'s website - pfrda.org.in. Individuals between 18 and 40 years of age can set up an APY account, and contribute between Rs 42 and Rs 1,454 a month till the age of 60 to reach their pension goal, according to the PFRDA website.

Here's a comparison of the indicative contribution required by different age groups for the available monthly pension slabs under the Atal Pension scheme:

Age of entryContribution yearsMonthly pension
Rs 1,000Rs 2,000 Rs. 3,000 Rs. 4,000 Rs. 5,000
18424284126168210
19414692138183228
204050100150198248
213954108162215269
223859117177234292
233764127192254318
243670139208277346
253576151226301376
263482164246327409
273390178268356446
283297194292388485
2931106212318423529
3030116231347462577
3129126252379504630
3228138276414551689
3327151302453602752
3426165330495659824
3525181362543722902
3624198396594792990
37232184366548701,087
38222404807209571,196
39212645287921,0541,318
40202915828731,1641,454
(Source: nsdl.co.in)

(Also read: Key things to know about new pension scheme for unorganised workers)

While the pension amounts are fixed in the Atal pension scheme, the amount of contribution required by a subscriber depends on the age of entry. 

According to financial experts, subscription to the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) at an early age maximises the benefit of the scheme by minimising the investment required to reach the desired goal.

Minimum investment required

One can invest in the Atal pension scheme through three modes of payment: monthly, quarterly and half-yearly. This means that the pension scheme requires the investor to make a minimum of two contributions every year.



Pension scheme

