General Provident Fund (GPF): Interest Rate, Withdrawal Rules, Key Details

No application is required to be submitted by the subscriber for final payment from GPF.

General Provident Fund (GPF) is a provident fund (PF) account available only for government employees. In a provident fund account, the customer invests a part of his/her salary for a certain period of time and avail the amount on maturity. Interest rates on GPF are revised according to government's notifications issued from time to time. As per GPF rules, all temporary government servants after a continuous service of one year, all re-employed pensioners (other than those eligible for admission to the contributory provident fund) and all permanent government servants are eligible to subscribe to GPF.