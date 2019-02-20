NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
All You Need To Know About Atal Pension Scheme: Minimum Investment, Return And Other Details

Atal Pension Yojana or APY admits individuals in the age group of 18-40 years to contribute Rs 42-1,454 a month till they attain the age of 60.

Your Money | | Updated: February 20, 2019 18:59 IST
Atal Pension Yojana: Individuals in the age group of 18-40 years can subscribe to the pension scheme


Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a government-run pension scheme focused on unorganised sector workers. Launched in 2015, Atal Pension Yojana or APY admits individuals in the age group of 18-40 years to contribute Rs 42-1,454 a month till they attain the age of 60, and ensures a fixed minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000 for them subsequently, according to regulator Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)'s website - pfrda.org.in. (Also read: Key things to know about new pension scheme for unorganised workers)

Here's how much one needs to contribute in the Atal pension scheme to earn the desired fixed income after retirement:

Atal Pension Yojana (APY) indicative contribution chart

Age of entryYears of contributionMonthly pension of Rs 1,000Monthly pension of Rs 2,000 Monthly pension of Rs. 3,000 Monthly pension of Rs. 4,000 Monthly pension of Rs. 5,000
18424284126168210
19414692138183228
204050100150198248
213954108162215269
223859117177234292
233764127192254318
243670139208277346
253576151226301376
263482164246327409
273390178268356446
283297194292388485
2931106212318423529
3030116231347462577
3129126252379504630
3228138276414551689
3327151302453602752
3426165330495659824
3525181362543722902
3624198396594792990
37232184366548701,087
38222404807209571,196
39212645287921,0541,318
40202915828731,1641,454
(Source: nsdl.co.in)

Under the APY pension scheme, subscribers can earn a fixed pension of Rs 1,000 per month, Rs 2,000 per month, Rs 3,000 per month, Rs 4,000 per month or Rs 5,000 per month after retirement. While the pension amounts are fixed in the Atal pension scheme, the amount of contribution required by a subscriber depends on the age of entry.

Subscription to the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) at an early age maximises the benefit of the scheme by minimising the investment required to reach the desired goal, say wealth planners.

Minimum investment required

One can invest in the Atal pension scheme through three modes of payment: monthly, quarterly and half-yearly. This means that the pension scheme requires the investor to make a minimum of two contributions every year. For instance, an investor subscribing for the Atal scheme at the age of 18 years is required to pay Rs 42 per month to reach a pension goal of Rs. 1,000 per month.

