All You Need To Know About Atal Pension Scheme: Minimum Investment, Return And Other Details

Atal Pension Yojana: Individuals in the age group of 18-40 years can subscribe to the pension scheme

Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a government-run pension scheme focused on unorganised sector workers. Launched in 2015, Atal Pension Yojana or APY admits individuals in the age group of 18-40 years to contribute Rs 42-1,454 a month till they attain the age of 60, and ensures a fixed minimum monthly pension of Rs 1,000-Rs 5,000 for them subsequently, according to regulator Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)'s website - pfrda.org.in. (Also read: Key things to know about new pension scheme for unorganised workers)

Here's how much one needs to contribute in the Atal pension scheme to earn the desired fixed income after retirement:

Atal Pension Yojana (APY) indicative contribution chart

Age of entry Years of contribution Monthly pension of Rs 1,000 Monthly pension of Rs 2,000 Monthly pension of Rs. 3,000 Monthly pension of Rs. 4,000 Monthly pension of Rs. 5,000 18 42 42 84 126 168 210 19 41 46 92 138 183 228 20 40 50 100 150 198 248 21 39 54 108 162 215 269 22 38 59 117 177 234 292 23 37 64 127 192 254 318 24 36 70 139 208 277 346 25 35 76 151 226 301 376 26 34 82 164 246 327 409 27 33 90 178 268 356 446 28 32 97 194 292 388 485 29 31 106 212 318 423 529 30 30 116 231 347 462 577 31 29 126 252 379 504 630 32 28 138 276 414 551 689 33 27 151 302 453 602 752 34 26 165 330 495 659 824 35 25 181 362 543 722 902 36 24 198 396 594 792 990 37 23 218 436 654 870 1,087 38 22 240 480 720 957 1,196 39 21 264 528 792 1,054 1,318 40 20 291 582 873 1,164 1,454 (Source: nsdl.co.in)

Under the APY pension scheme, subscribers can earn a fixed pension of Rs 1,000 per month, Rs 2,000 per month, Rs 3,000 per month, Rs 4,000 per month or Rs 5,000 per month after retirement. While the pension amounts are fixed in the Atal pension scheme, the amount of contribution required by a subscriber depends on the age of entry.

Subscription to the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) at an early age maximises the benefit of the scheme by minimising the investment required to reach the desired goal, say wealth planners.

Minimum investment required

One can invest in the Atal pension scheme through three modes of payment: monthly, quarterly and half-yearly. This means that the pension scheme requires the investor to make a minimum of two contributions every year. For instance, an investor subscribing for the Atal scheme at the age of 18 years is required to pay Rs 42 per month to reach a pension goal of Rs. 1,000 per month.