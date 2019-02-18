NDTVBusiness हिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்AppsTrainsArt
New Pension Scheme For Unorganised Workers: Benefits, Contribution And Other Details

Each subscriber under the scheme, shall receive minimum assured pension of Rs 3,000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years.

Your Money | | Updated: February 18, 2019 16:51 IST
One needs to have a mobile phone, savings bank account and Aadhaar card to avail the pension scheme.


The government has started the registration process under the PM-SYM (Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan) scheme, reported news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). Announced in the Interim Budget, the pension scheme is aimed at persons engaged in the unorganised sector in the age group of 18-40 years with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000 per month, according to the labour ministry's website - labour.gov.in. (Also read: Atal pension scheme: How much money you need to reach your retirement goal

Here are key things to know about the pension scheme PM-SYM (Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan): 

1. How to subscribe: One needs to have a mobile phone, savings bank account and Aadhaar number to avail the benefits under the PM-SYM scheme. However, if a subscriber exits the scheme within a period of less than 10 years, the beneficiary's share of contribution only will be returned to him/her with a savings bank interest rate, according to the labour ministry website.

However, workers will not be eligible for the scheme if they are covered under New Pension Scheme (NPS), Employees' Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Further, he/she should also not be an income tax payer.

2. Minimum assured pension: Each subscriber under the PM-SYM will receive a minimum assured pension of Rs 3,000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years, according to the ministry.

3. Contribution of money: The contributions under the scheme are to be made on a 50:50 basis where age-specific contribution shall be made by the beneficiary and the matching contribution by the government. The subscriber's contributions to the pension scheme shall be made through auto-debit facility from the bank account.

4. Family pension: During the receipt of pension, if the subscriber dies, the spouse of the beneficiary will receive 50 per cent of the pension. The family pension is applicable only to the spouse of the subscriber.

(Also read: Government to launch farmer income support scheme on February 26

Entry AgeSuperannu ation AgeMember's monthly contribution (Rs)Central govt's monthly contributionTotal monthly contribution (Rs)
18
605555110
19
605858116
20
606161122
21
606464128
22
606868136
23
607272144
24
607676152
25
608080160
26
608585170
27
609090180
28
609595190
29
60100100200
30
60105105210
31
60110110220
32
60120120240
33
60130130260
34
60140140280
35
60150150300
36
60160160320
37
60170170340
38
60180180360
39
60190190380
40
60200200400

(Source: labour.gov.in)

5. Untimely death: If a beneficiary has contributed regularly and dies due to any cause (before age of 60 years), his/her spouse will be entitled to join and continue the scheme subsequently by payment of regular contribution or exit the scheme as per provisions of exit and withdrawal.

