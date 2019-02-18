New Pension Scheme For Unorganised Workers: Benefits, Contribution And Other Details

One needs to have a mobile phone, savings bank account and Aadhaar card to avail the pension scheme.

The government has started the registration process under the PM-SYM (Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan) scheme, reported news agency Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). Announced in the Interim Budget, the pension scheme is aimed at persons engaged in the unorganised sector in the age group of 18-40 years with a monthly income of up to Rs 15,000 per month, according to the labour ministry's website - labour.gov.in. (Also read: Atal pension scheme: How much money you need to reach your retirement goal)

Here are key things to know about the pension scheme PM-SYM (Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-Dhan):

1. How to subscribe: One needs to have a mobile phone, savings bank account and Aadhaar number to avail the benefits under the PM-SYM scheme. However, if a subscriber exits the scheme within a period of less than 10 years, the beneficiary's share of contribution only will be returned to him/her with a savings bank interest rate, according to the labour ministry website.

However, workers will not be eligible for the scheme if they are covered under New Pension Scheme (NPS), Employees' Insurance Corporation (ESIC) scheme or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Further, he/she should also not be an income tax payer.

2. Minimum assured pension: Each subscriber under the PM-SYM will receive a minimum assured pension of Rs 3,000 per month after attaining the age of 60 years, according to the ministry.

3. Contribution of money: The contributions under the scheme are to be made on a 50:50 basis where age-specific contribution shall be made by the beneficiary and the matching contribution by the government. The subscriber's contributions to the pension scheme shall be made through auto-debit facility from the bank account.

4. Family pension: During the receipt of pension, if the subscriber dies, the spouse of the beneficiary will receive 50 per cent of the pension. The family pension is applicable only to the spouse of the subscriber.

Entry Age Superannu ation Age Member's monthly contribution (Rs) Central govt's monthly contribution Total monthly contribution (Rs) 18 60 55 55 110 19 60 58 58 116 20 60 61 61 122 21 60 64 64 128 22 60 68 68 136 23 60 72 72 144 24 60 76 76 152 25 60 80 80 160 26 60 85 85 170 27 60 90 90 180 28 60 95 95 190 29 60 100 100 200 30 60 105 105 210 31 60 110 110 220 32 60 120 120 240 33 60 130 130 260 34 60 140 140 280 35 60 150 150 300 36 60 160 160 320 37 60 170 170 340 38 60 180 180 360 39 60 190 190 380 40 60 200 200 400

5. Untimely death: If a beneficiary has contributed regularly and dies due to any cause (before age of 60 years), his/her spouse will be entitled to join and continue the scheme subsequently by payment of regular contribution or exit the scheme as per provisions of exit and withdrawal.