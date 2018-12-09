Atal Pension Scheme: How Much Money You Need To Reach Your Retirement Goal

Atal pension scheme 2018: The contribution required to earn a pension ranges from Rs 42 to Rs 1,454/month

Atal Pension Yojana (APY) is a government-run pension scheme focused on individuals working in the unorganised sector. Regulator PFRDA or Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority, which administers the Atal pension scheme, allows persons between 18 and 40 years of age to invest their money in the plan to earn a fixed income after attaining the age of 60 years, according to its website - pfrda.org.in. The contribution required to earn a fixed pension of Rs 1,000-5,000 per month on maturity ranges from Rs 42 to Rs 1,454 per month, depending on the age of subscriber. For example, an investor who enters the scheme at age 18 is required to make a contribution of Rs 126 per month whereas one at age 40 needs to contribute Rs 873 per month to earn a pension of Rs 3,000 per month on turning 60, according to the PFRDA website.

Atal pension scheme contribution chart

Here's the amount of money one needs to park every month in the Atal pension scheme to reach his or her monthly income goal at age 60:

Age of joining Years of contribution Indicative monthly contribution (in rupees) Monthly pension to subscriber and spouse (in rupees) Indicative return of corpus to subscriber's nominee (in rupees) 18 42 42 1,000 1.7 lakh 20 40 50 1,000 1.7 lakh 25 35 76 1,000 1.7 lakh 30 30 116 1,000 1.7 lakh 35 25 181 1,000 1.7 lakh 40 20 291 1,000 1.7 lakh 18 42 84 2,000 3.4 lakh 20 40 100 2,000 3.4 lakh 25 35 151 2,000 3.4 lakh 30 30 231 2,000 3.4 lakh 35 25 362 2,000 3.4 lakh 40 20 582 2,000 3.4 lakh 18 42 126 3,000 5.1 lakh 20 40 150 3,000 5.1 lakh 25 35 226 3,000 5.1 lakh 30 30 347 3,000 5.1 lakh 35 25 543 3,000 5.1 lakh 40 20 873 3,000 5.1 lakh 18 42 168 4,000 6.8 lakh 20 40 198 4,000 6.8 lakh 25 35 301 4,000 6.8 lakh 30 30 462 4,000 6.8 lakh 35 25 722 4,000 6.8 lakh 40 20 1164 4,000 6.8 lakh 18 42 210 5,000 8.5 lakh 20 40 248 5,000 8.5 lakh 25 35 376 5,000 8.5 lakh 30 30 577 5,000 8.5 lakh 35 25 902 5,000 8.5 lakh 40 20 1,454 5,000 8.5 lakh (Source: npscra.nsdl.co.in)

Opening an Atal Pension Yojana account requires the applicant to hold a savings account either with a bank or a post office. Atal pension schemesubscribers are allowed premature exit before the age of 60 years "only in exceptional circumstances, i.e., in the event of the death/terminal disease", according to the PFRDA website. (Read more)

Here's a detailed contribution chart of the investment required in Atal Pension Yojana for different age groups:

(Using a chart, pension regulator PFRDA explains the contribution levels vis-a-vis minimum fixed monthly pension in the Atal pension scheme)

Atal pension scheme income tax benefit

The money paid as contribution to an Atal pension scheme account can be claimed for income tax deduction up to Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD (1B) of the Income Tax Act, over and above the Rs. 1.5 lakh per financial year allowed under Section 80C.

