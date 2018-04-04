'No Separate Social Media Profiles For mAadhaar': Clarifies UIDAI

We do not have any separate Social Media profiles for #mAadhaar.— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) April 3, 2018
Any namesake Twitter handle/ Facebook Page etc. is fake and UIDAI does not take responsibility of the information posted by them. pic.twitter.com/mXA6PS5W2g
mAadhaar can be used to carry an Aadhaar card in digital form on a smartphone, according to the UIDAI. Mobile app mAadhaar enables a user to open the app and enter his or her password to produce the digital Aadhaar card. Digital Aadhaar card, using mobile app mAadhaar, was last year announced as an acceptable proof of identity for undertaking a journey by train or by air.
How to create mAadhaar
Once on the mobile app, a user can create an mAadhaar profile through the following steps, as prescribed on the UIDAI's website - uidai.gov.in:
- Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number - also known as Unique Identity Number (UID) - or scan the Aadhaar card
- Ensure an active mobile connection: This mobile number should be the one registered with the UIDAI.
- After providing the mandatory inputs, press the 'Verify' button (at the bottom of the screen)
- After pressing the button, do not navigate away from the screen
- Provided that the details provided by the user are correct, mobile app mAadhaar will automatically read the OTP or One-Time Passcode received on the mobile number. (Read more)
1. A user can add up to three profiles on one device, provided all these Aadhaar holders have the same mobile number registered with the Aadhaar database. This is because of the auto-fill OTP feature, which reads the OTP received on the mobile phone to verify the Aadhaar holder.
2. mAadhaar requires the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.
3. Registered mobile number is the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar number, according to the UIDAI.
4. Individuals who do not have the mobile number registered with Aadhaar, or those looking to update their registered mobile number, are required to visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrolment/Update Centre, also known as 'Aadhaar Kendra'.
5. How to share e-KYC using mAadhaar: Once on the app, a user can open his or her profile. After this step, the user is required to click on the top RHS corner on the app to access the 'Share eKYC' option. A pop-up window prompts the user to reenter the password. This e-KYC can be shared via Gmail and Bluetooth and Skype, among others, according to the UIDAI.