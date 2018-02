How To Create Profile On mAadhaar App: A 5-Pointer Guide

Carry your Aadhaar on your mobile. Use the #mAadhaar app to import your Aadhaar profile on your smartphone. You can also add the profile of your family member having the same Aadhaar registered mobile number. pic.twitter.com/8mRcAccvvo — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 21, 2018

mAadhaar, which helps one carry his Aadhaar card number on phone, requires a user to first create his/her profile on the app. Creating a profile on mAadhaar app is easy. All that you need is a smartphone and your Aadhaar card essentials. Recently, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) tweeted from its official Twitter handle @UIDAI to educate its users about how to create a profile on mAadhaar app. "Carry your Aadhaar on your mobile. Use the #mAadhaar app to import your Aadhaar profile on your smartphone. You can also add the profile of your family member having the same Aadhaar registered mobile number," said UIDAI.Step 1: Take you Aadhaar card letter or e-Aadhaar card and scan the QR code printed in it.Alternatively, you can also input your Aadhaar card number.Step 2: An OTP or one-time password will be sent to your mobile.(Also Read: PPF, Bank Accounts Need Aadhaar Linking But These Three Services Don't Step 3: The app will auto feed this OTP.Step 4: Tap on 'Verify'.Step 5: Your Aadhaar card number is now on your mobile.The latest version of mAadhaar app is now available on Google Play Store.(Also Read: What To Do If You Are Denied Services For Want Of Aadhaar Card Number, Tells UIDAI mAadhaar app can also be used as a valid identity proof for air and rail travel. mAadhaar app also allows for biometric locking and unlocking of the personal data of Aadhaar card holders - either unlock it (which is temporary) or disable the locking system. The mAadhaar app remains locked after a user enables the locking system till he/she chooses to either disable or unlock the locking system. (Also Read: How To Link Aadhaar Card With Mobile SIM, Last Date And Other Details Aadhaar card number, the 12-digit unique identity number assigned to all Indians, has to be linked with a host of essential services by March 31, 2018.