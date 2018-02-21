How To Create Profile On mAadhaar App: A 5-Pointer Guide

How to create profile on mAadhaar app:
Step 1: Take you Aadhaar card letter or e-Aadhaar card and scan the QR code printed in it.
Alternatively, you can also input your Aadhaar card number.
Step 2: An OTP or one-time password will be sent to your mobile.
Step 3: The app will auto feed this OTP.
Step 4: Tap on 'Verify'.
Step 5: Your Aadhaar card number is now on your mobile.
The latest version of mAadhaar app is now available on Google Play Store.
The latest version of mAadhaar app is now available on Google Play Store.
mAadhaar app can also be used as a valid identity proof for air and rail travel. mAadhaar app also allows for biometric locking and unlocking of the personal data of Aadhaar card holders - either unlock it (which is temporary) or disable the locking system. The mAadhaar app remains locked after a user enables the locking system till he/she chooses to either disable or unlock the locking system.
Aadhaar card number, the 12-digit unique identity number assigned to all Indians, has to be linked with a host of essential services by March 31, 2018.