How To Create Profile On mAadhaar App: A 5-Pointer Guide

All that you need to create an mAadhaar profile is a smartphone and your Aadhaar card essentials.

Business | | Updated: February 21, 2018 15:21 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
How To Create Profile On mAadhaar App: A 5-Pointer Guide

mAadhaar app can also be used as a valid identity proof for air and rail travel.

mAadhaar, which helps one carry his Aadhaar card number on phone, requires a user to first create his/her profile on the app. Creating a profile on mAadhaar app is easy. All that you need is a smartphone and your Aadhaar card essentials. Recently, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) tweeted from its official Twitter handle @UIDAI to educate its users about how to create a profile on mAadhaar app. "Carry your Aadhaar on your mobile. Use the #mAadhaar app to import your Aadhaar profile on your smartphone. You can also add the profile of your family member having the same Aadhaar registered mobile number," said UIDAI.

How to create profile on mAadhaar app:

Step 1: Take you Aadhaar card letter or e-Aadhaar card and scan the QR code printed in it.
Alternatively, you can also input your Aadhaar card number.

Step 2: An OTP or one-time password will be sent to your mobile.

(Also Read: PPF, Bank Accounts Need Aadhaar Linking But These Three Services Don't)

Step 3: The app will auto feed this OTP.

Step 4: Tap on 'Verify'.

Step 5: Your Aadhaar card number is now on your mobile.
 
The latest version of mAadhaar app is now available on Google Play Store.

(Also Read: What To Do If You Are Denied Services For Want Of Aadhaar Card Number, Tells UIDAI)

mAadhaar app can also be used as a valid identity proof for air and rail travel. mAadhaar app also allows for biometric locking and unlocking of the personal data of Aadhaar card holders -  either unlock it (which is temporary) or disable the locking system. The mAadhaar app remains locked after a user enables the locking system till he/she chooses to either disable or unlock the locking system.

Comments
Close [X]
(Also Read: How To Link Aadhaar Card With Mobile SIM, Last Date And Other Details)

Aadhaar card number, the 12-digit unique identity number assigned to all Indians, has to be linked with a host of essential services by March 31, 2018.

Trending

mAadhaar appAadhaar card numberUIDAI

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................