UIDAI To Roll Out Face ID From July 1 For Aadhaar Authentication. 5 Points Aadhaar number is a 12-digit random number issued by UIDAI or to the residents of India after satisfying the verification process.

The new method of Face ID will be allowed 'on need basis' only, said UIDAI.



"At the time of Aadhaar enrolment, photo of the face of resident is also captured. To provide inclusive authentication, face photo can also be leveraged to verify the identity of an Aadhaar card number holder. Face authentication as an additional modality will be used in 'fusion mode' along with fingerprint/iris/OTP and will be available from July 1, 2018", said UIDAI in the released circular.



5 things to know about Aadhaar 'Face ID' according to UIDAI:



1. Face ID will provide additional choice to create inclusive authentication for residents having difficulty with fingerprints/iris authentication, said UIDAI in its circular.



2. Since face photo is already available in UIDAI database there is no need to capture any new reference data, added UIDAI.



3. However, face authentication (Face ID) shall be allowed only in 'fusion mode' along with one more authentication factor. This means 'Face ID' must be combined with either fingerprint or iris biometrics or OTP (one time password) to be able to successfully authenticate an Aadhaar card number holder, as informed by UIDAI.



4. The new method of Face ID will be allowed 'on need basis' only.



5. Camera is now pervasively available on laptops and mobiles making the face capture easily feasible without needing any additional hardware, UIDAI further said.



