mAadhaar Now Valid ID Proof For Entering Airports: How To Use This App

Mobile Aadhaar, or Aadhaar card in digital form using mobile app mAadhaar, can now be used as an identity proof to enter airports . Identification documents will not be required for minors accompanied by parents, according to a circular issued by aviation security agency BCAS (Bureau of Civil Aviation Security). In its latest communication, the BCAS has listed ten identity proofs, one of which is required to be produced by flyers entering airport premises. Other than Aadhaar card or mobile Aadhaar (via mobile app mAadhaar), these documents include passport, voter ID card, PAN card and driving licence. mAadhaar was earlier permitted by Indian Railways as one of the proofs of identity for rail travel . For showing Aadhaar through the mAadhaar app, the person has to enter his or her password on the app. This can be done only on the mobile number registered with Aadhaar.Once you have downloaded and installed the mAadhaar app on your Android mobile, open the app. mAadhaar asks for a password. The mobile app supports passwords of 8-12 characters containing at least 1 number, 1 alphabet, 1 special character and 1 alphabet in capital letter (for example - Sharma@1230).You can download your Aadhaar profile on mAadhaar using the mobile device with the mobile number linked with your UID (Unique identity number).mAadhaar automatically reads the OTP once it is received on your mobile device.mAadhaar needs to connect and download data from the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India).If a user creates a profile on another device by transferring the mobile SIM to the new device, the previous profile becomes inactive.If any member of your family has the same mobile number registered as yours with his or her Aadhaar, you can add his or her profile also on your device.A user can add a maximum of three profiles on his or her device, all having same mobile number registered with Aadhaar.Biometric locking/unlocking - This is a mechanism to secure your biometric authentication by locking biometrics data. Once you enable biometric locking system, then the biometric details remains locked till the Aadhaar holder chooses to either unlock it (which is temporary) or disable the locking system.Sharing of QR code and eKYC data by Aadhaar Number holder - Users can share QR code and password protected eKYC data to retrieve accurate demographic information from it instead of manual entry.TOTP generation - Time-based One-Time Password is an automatically generated temporary password which can be used instead of SMS-based OTP.