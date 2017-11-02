mAadhaar Now Valid ID Proof For Entering Airports: How To Use This App

In just 2 months 10 lakh people have downloaded mAadhaar, thus making it a very popular App among the users. pic.twitter.com/CSWnxsWwzE- Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) September 24, 2017
How to download mAadhaar app
Once you have downloaded and installed the mAadhaar app on your Android mobile, open the app. mAadhaar asks for a password. The mobile app supports passwords of 8-12 characters containing at least 1 number, 1 alphabet, 1 special character and 1 alphabet in capital letter (for example - Sharma@1230).
You can download your Aadhaar profile on mAadhaar using the mobile device with the mobile number linked with your UID (Unique identity number).
mAadhaar automatically reads the OTP once it is received on your mobile device.
mAadhaar needs to connect and download data from the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India).
If a user creates a profile on another device by transferring the mobile SIM to the new device, the previous profile becomes inactive.
If any member of your family has the same mobile number registered as yours with his or her Aadhaar, you can add his or her profile also on your device.
A user can add a maximum of three profiles on his or her device, all having same mobile number registered with Aadhaar.
Some features of mAadhaar
Biometric locking/unlocking - This is a mechanism to secure your biometric authentication by locking biometrics data. Once you enable biometric locking system, then the biometric details remains locked till the Aadhaar holder chooses to either unlock it (which is temporary) or disable the locking system.
Sharing of QR code and eKYC data by Aadhaar Number holder - Users can share QR code and password protected eKYC data to retrieve accurate demographic information from it instead of manual entry.
TOTP generation - Time-based One-Time Password is an automatically generated temporary password which can be used instead of SMS-based OTP.