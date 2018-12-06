NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
How To Link PAN With State Bank Of India Account Online

State Bank of India customers are required to log in to the bank's internet banking portal in order to register their PAN details with the account.

Your Money | | Updated: December 06, 2018 21:53 IST
PAN card linking: PAN is a 10-character identification number assigned to assessees by the taxman


State Bank of India (SBI) enables its customers to add their PAN or Permanent Account Number card details to their bank account online. SBI customers - holding one or more bank accounts with the bank - can register their PAN with their bank account(s) through its internet banking facility, according to a video tutorial shared by the country's largest bank on its website. In other words, the customer is not required to visit a bank branch in order to feed the PAN card details into their internet banking profile with SBI. State-run SBI provides internet banking facilities to its retail customers through its portal, onlinesbi.com. The customer is required to log in to the internet banking portal in order to register the PAN details, according to SBI. PAN is a 10-character alphanumeric identification number assigned to assessees by the Income Tax Department.

How to register PAN with State Bank of India (SBI) bank account through internet banking (through OnlineSBI.com)

The bank has listed out the following steps for its customers to link their PAN with the bank account(s):

The customer is required to log in to the internet banking account on the portal using the username and password.

Once logged in, find and click on the "PAN registration" option under the "e-services" section.

Proceed by entering the profile password and clicking on "submit". This leads to the "PAN registration" page, which lists various accounts held by the customer. If the customer holds only one account with the bank, for example, the page will show details of the same account, SBI explains.

(Also read: How to view SBI account statement, transaction history online)

At this stage, the "click here to register" option is displayed against all accounts where PAN has not been registered, according to SBI.

After the user clicks on this option, he or she can enter the PAN details in the given spaces.

On the next page, the customer's details such as name and PAN are displayed. The customer can proceed by checking the details and clicking on "confirm". After confirmation by the customer, a password is sent to his or her registered mobile number, according to the bank.

The customer is required to enter this password in the given field.

After submission of request, a reference number is issued by the bank, which is displayed on the next page.

The SBI internet banking portal displays this message: "Your PAN update request...is accepted successfully and will be validated by branch shortly. You can also check the status through the status tab."

The request takes seven days to process, according to the SBI tutorial.



