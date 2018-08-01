NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Latest FD Interest Rates: SBI Vs HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs IDFC Bank

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, has recently hiked its fixed deposit or FD interest rates across various maturities.

Your Money | | Updated: August 01, 2018 09:05 IST
Fixed deposits' investment return does not get affected by stock market volatility.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, has recently hiked its fixed deposit or FD interest rates across various maturities. Other banks are also expected to follow suit. Fixed deposits are fixed income instruments, the investment return on which does not get affected by stock market volatility. FD interest rates are fixed over specific tenures. For example, currently, a one-year fixed deposit in SBI fetches an FD interest rate of 6.70 per cent while HDFC Bank interest rates on fixed deposits of 1-year are fixed at 6.85 per cent. On the same tenure, ICICI Bank fixed deposit fetches an interest rate of 6.60 per cent while IDFC Bank guarantees a return of 7 per cent per annum.

Given below are latest FD interest rates (fixed deposit interest rates) offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IDFC Bank, ahead of RBI policy review:

Fixed deposit interest rates (FD interest rates) of SBI on deposits below Rs 1 crore

The following FD interest rates are applicable for general public on retail fixed deposits (below Rs 1 crore) with effect from Monday:

(All figures in % per annum)

TenorsExisting for Public w.e.f. 28.05.2018Revised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018
7 days to 45 days5.755.75
46 days to 179 days6.256.25
180 days to 210 days6.356.35
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.4
1 year to less than 2 year6.656.7
2 years to less than 3 years6.656.75
3 years to less than 5 years6.76.8
5 years and up to 10 years6.756.85

 

The following FD interest rates are applicable for senior citizens on retail fixed deposits (below Rs 1 crore) with effect from 30.07.2018

(All figures in % per annum)

TenorsExisting for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018
7 days to 45 days6.256.25
46 days to 179 days6.756.75
180 days to 210 days6.856.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.96.9
1 year to less than 2 year7.157.2
2 years to less than 3 years7.157.25
3 years to less than 5 years7.27.3
5 years and up to 10 years7.257.35

 

Fixed Deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank
Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits
The following fixed deposit interest rates are applicable from July 6, 2018:

 Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f July 6, 2018
TenureInterest rate for general publicInterest rate for senior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.35%6.85%
6 months 4 days6.35%6.85%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.40%6.90%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 4 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 16 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.40%6.90%
1 Year6.85%7.35%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 4 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.65%7.15%
1 Year 16 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.00%7.50%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.00%7.50%
2 Years 16 days7.00%7.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.00%7.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

 

Fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore)

 

 Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f June 07, 2018
TenureGeneral publicSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years77.5
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)77.5
(Source: icicibank.com)

IDFC Bank

FD interest rates for domestic, NRE & NRO deposits of less than Rs 1 crore from idfcbank.com:

PeriodRate of Interest (%p.a.) w.e.f July 3, 2018
Less than INR 1 Crore
7-14  days4.00%
15 - 29 days5.00%
30 - 45 days6.25%
46 - 60 days6.50%
61 - 90 days6.50%
91 - 180 days6.75%
181 - 270 days7.00%
271 - 365 days7.00%
366 days7.50%
367 - 400 days7.50%
401 - 540 days7.50%
541 - 730 days7.50%
731 days8.00%
732 - 1095 days8.00%
3 years 1 Day - 5 years8.25%
5 Year 1 Day - 8 Years8.25%
8 Year 1 Day - 10 Years8.25%
Tax Saver Deposit (Only for Domestic Deposits)Rate of Interest (%p.a.) w.e.f July 3, 2018 Less than INR 1 Crore
5 Years8.25%

Post office fixed deposit interest rates 2018

India Post offers FD interest rates between 6.6-7.4 per cent per annum across fixed deposits with tenures ranging from 1-5-years.

Company fixed deposits
Company fixed deposits usually offer a higher rate of return than bank fixed deposits but the risk associated with company fixed deposits is also higher than bank fixed deposits.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release the outcome of its third bi-monthly monetary review on Wednesday. Experts expect RBI to change its policy stance to hawkish.

