Latest FD Interest Rates: SBI Vs HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs IDFC Bank

Fixed deposits' investment return does not get affected by stock market volatility.

State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender of the country, has recently hiked its fixed deposit or FD interest rates across various maturities. Other banks are also expected to follow suit. Fixed deposits are fixed income instruments, the investment return on which does not get affected by stock market volatility. FD interest rates are fixed over specific tenures. For example, currently, a one-year fixed deposit in SBI fetches an FD interest rate of 6.70 per cent while HDFC Bank interest rates on fixed deposits of 1-year are fixed at 6.85 per cent. On the same tenure, ICICI Bank fixed deposit fetches an interest rate of 6.60 per cent while IDFC Bank guarantees a return of 7 per cent per annum.

Given below are latest FD interest rates (fixed deposit interest rates) offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and IDFC Bank, ahead of RBI policy review:

Fixed deposit interest rates (FD interest rates) of SBI on deposits below Rs 1 crore

The following FD interest rates are applicable for general public on retail fixed deposits (below Rs 1 crore) with effect from Monday:

(All figures in % per annum)

Tenors Existing for Public w.e.f. 28.05.2018 Revised For Public w.e.f. 30.07.2018 7 days to 45 days 5.75 5.75 46 days to 179 days 6.25 6.25 180 days to 210 days 6.35 6.35 211 days to less than 1 year 6.4 6.4 1 year to less than 2 year 6.65 6.7 2 years to less than 3 years 6.65 6.75 3 years to less than 5 years 6.7 6.8 5 years and up to 10 years 6.75 6.85

The following FD interest rates are applicable for senior citizens on retail fixed deposits (below Rs 1 crore) with effect from 30.07.2018

(All figures in % per annum)

Tenors Existing for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018 Revised for Senior Citizens w.e.f. 30.07.2018 7 days to 45 days 6.25 6.25 46 days to 179 days 6.75 6.75 180 days to 210 days 6.85 6.85 211 days to less than 1 year 6.9 6.9 1 year to less than 2 year 7.15 7.2 2 years to less than 3 years 7.15 7.25 3 years to less than 5 years 7.2 7.3 5 years and up to 10 years 7.25 7.35

Fixed Deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank

Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits

The following fixed deposit interest rates are applicable from July 6, 2018:

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f July 6, 2018 Tenure Interest rate for general public Interest rate for senior citizen 7 - 14 days 3.50% 4.00% 15 - 29 days 4.25% 4.75% 30 - 45 days 5.75% 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.25% 6.75% 61 - 90 days 6.25% 6.75% 91 days - 6 months 6.25% 6.75% 6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days 6.35% 6.85% 6 months 4 days 6.35% 6.85% 6 months 5 days- 9 months 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 4 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 16 days 6.40% 6.90% 9 months 17 days < 1 Year 6.40% 6.90% 1 Year 6.85% 7.35% 1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 4 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days 6.65% 7.15% 1 Year 16 days 6.65% 7.15% 1 year 17 days - 2 Years 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 Years 16 days 7.00% 7.50% 2 years 17 days - 3 Years 7.00% 7.50% 3 years 1day - 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years 6.00% 6.50% 8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years 6.00% 6.50% (Source: hdfcbank.com)

Fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore)

Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f June 07, 2018 Tenure General public Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 4 4.5 15 days to 29 days 4.25 4.75 30 days to 45 days 5.5 6 46 days to 60 days 5.75 6.25 61 days to 90 days 6 6.5 91 days to 120 days 6 6.5 121 days to 184 days 6 6.5 185 days to 289 days 6.25 6.75 290 days to less than 1 year 6.5 7 1 year to 389 days 6.6 7.1 390 days to 2 years 6.75 7.25 2 years 1 day upto 5 years 7 7.5 5 years 1 day upto 10 years 7 7.5 5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac) 7 7.5 (Source: icicibank.com)

IDFC Bank

FD interest rates for domestic, NRE & NRO deposits of less than Rs 1 crore from idfcbank.com:

Period Rate of Interest (%p.a.) w.e.f July 3, 2018

Less than INR 1 Crore 7-14 days 4.00% 15 - 29 days 5.00% 30 - 45 days 6.25% 46 - 60 days 6.50% 61 - 90 days 6.50% 91 - 180 days 6.75% 181 - 270 days 7.00% 271 - 365 days 7.00% 366 days 7.50% 367 - 400 days 7.50% 401 - 540 days 7.50% 541 - 730 days 7.50% 731 days 8.00% 732 - 1095 days 8.00% 3 years 1 Day - 5 years 8.25% 5 Year 1 Day - 8 Years 8.25% 8 Year 1 Day - 10 Years 8.25% Tax Saver Deposit (Only for Domestic Deposits) Rate of Interest (%p.a.) w.e.f July 3, 2018 Less than INR 1 Crore 5 Years 8.25%

Post office fixed deposit interest rates 2018

India Post offers FD interest rates between 6.6-7.4 per cent per annum across fixed deposits with tenures ranging from 1-5-years.

Company fixed deposits

Company fixed deposits usually offer a higher rate of return than bank fixed deposits but the risk associated with company fixed deposits is also higher than bank fixed deposits.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release the outcome of its third bi-monthly monetary review on Wednesday. Experts expect RBI to change its policy stance to hawkish.