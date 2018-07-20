NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Fixed Deposit Interest Rates: SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank Vs Bajaj Finserv, Shriram Transport Finance

Fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of non-banking finance companies are more attractive compared with those of banks.

Savings And Investments | | Updated: July 20, 2018 17:27 IST
Fixed deposits or FDs are offered by banks as well as corporate houses. However, fixed deposit (FD) interest rates of non-banking finance companies are more attractive than their banking peers. This is because the risks associated with corporate fixed deposits are higher than bank fixed deposits, say experts. "Customers should invest in high-rated corporate (fixed) deposits with AAA or equivalent rating, and avoid choosing a low-credit rating company.  However, those who are very risk-averse should continue choosing bank fixed deposits which ensure a psychological comfort," said Dinesh Rohira, founder and CEO, 5nance.com.

Bank fixed deposits are secured by the Reserve Bank of India up to Rs 1 lakh. This means that even if a bank goes bankrupt, each depositor will get this sum. Corporate fixed deposits do not offer any such security. If the non-banking finance company goes out of funds, it might default on interest payments.

Given below are interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finserv, and Shriram Transport Finance Company:

Fixed deposit interest rates of State Bank of India (SBI) (Below Rs 1 crore) from sbi.co.in

The following fixed deposit interest rates came into effect on May 28, said SBI.

TenorsInterest rate (in per cent) for public w.e.f. 28.05.2018Interest rate for senior citizens w.e.f. 28.05.2018
7 days to 45 days5.756.25
46 days to 179 days6.256.75
180 days to 210 days6.356.85
211 days to less than 1 year6.46.9
1 year to less than 2 year6.657.15
2 years to less than 3 years6.657.15
3 years to less than 5 years6.77.2
5 years and up to 10 years6.757.25
(Source: sbi.co.in)

Fixed Deposit interest rates of HDFC Bank
Domestic / NRO / NRE Fixed Deposits
The following fixed deposit interest rates are applicable from July 6, 2018, according to hdfcbank.com.

 Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f July 6, 2018
TenureInterest rate for general publicInterest rate for senior citizen
7 - 14 days3.50%4.00%
15 - 29 days4.25%4.75%
30 - 45 days5.75%6.25%
46 - 60 days6.25%6.75%
61 - 90 days6.25%6.75%
91 days - 6 months6.25%6.75%
6 months 1 day- 6 months 3 days6.35%6.85%
6 months 4 days6.35%6.85%
6 months 5 days- 9 months6.40%6.90%
9 months 1 day- 9 months 3 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 4 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 5 days - 9 months 15 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 16 days6.40%6.90%
9 months 17 days < 1 Year6.40%6.90%
1 Year6.85%7.35%
1 year 1 day - 1 year 3 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 4 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 5 days - 1 Year 15 Days6.65%7.15%
1 Year 16 days6.65%7.15%
1 year 17 days - 2 Years7.00%7.50%
2 years 1day - 2 Years 15 days7.00%7.50%
2 Years 16 days7.00%7.50%
2 years 17 days - 3 Years7.00%7.50%
3 years 1day - 5 years7.00%7.50%
5 Years 1 Day - 8 Years6.00%6.50%
8 Years 1 Day - 10 Years6.00%6.50%
(Source: hdfcbank.com)

 

Fixed deposit interest rates of ICICI Bank

Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits (Less than Rs 1 crore) from icicibank.com

 

 Rate of Interest (% p.a.) w.e.f June 07, 2018
TenureGeneral publicSenior Citizen
7 days to 14 days44.5
15 days to 29 days4.254.75
30 days to 45 days5.56
46 days to 60 days5.756.25
61 days to 90 days66.5
91 days to 120 days66.5
121 days to 184 days66.5
185 days to 289 days6.256.75
290 days to less than 1 year6.57
1 year to 389 days6.67.1
390 days to 2 years6.757.25
2 years 1 day upto 5 years77.5
5 years 1 day upto 10 years77.5
5 Years Tax saver FD(Max upto Rs. 1.50 lac)77.5
(Source: icicibank.com)

Fixed deposit interest rates of Bajaj Finserv

Customers can choose from cumulative fixed deposits (where interest is payable at the time of maturity) or non-cumulative fixed deposits (where interest may be payable at monthly, quarterly, half-yearly or annual basis), said Bajaj Finserv at bajajfinserv.in.

Tenor in MonthsMinimum deposit size (in Rs.)CumulativeNon-Cumulative
MonthlyQuarterlyHalf-yearlyYearly
12 – 2325, 0007.60%7.35%7.39%7.46%7.60%
24 – 358.15%7.88%7.93%8.00%8.15%
36 – 608.40%8.13%8.18%8.25%8.40%
Special tenors scheme
151, 00, 0007.85%7.60%7.64%7.71%7.85%

Fixed deposit interest rates of Shriram Transport Finance Company

Shriram Transport said on its website stfc.in that it offers an additional interest of 0.15 per cent per annum on all renewals, where the fixed deposit is matured on or after 15th June 2018.

INTEREST RATES-ON FRESH DEPOSITS/RENEWALS (w.e.f. 15th Jun 2018)
NORMAL SCHEME
 Non-Cumulative DepositsCumulative Deposit
Period (months)Monthly % P. AQuarterly % P. AHalf yearly % P. AYearly % P.ARate (P.A at Monthly rests)Effective Yield % P. Amaturity value for ? 5000/-
127.497.547.617.757.497.755,388
247.727.777.8587.728.325,832
368.288.348.428.68.289.366,404
488.288.348.428.68.289.786,956
608.288.348.428.68.2810.217,553

 

Fixed deposit interest rates of small finance banks are higher than their larger peers.

