Jio Launches New 'All-In-One- Plans' Priced At Rs 129-2,199, Offers 300% More Benefits. Details Here

In the "affordable" category, Jio now offers three plans priced with a validity period of 84-365 days

Reliance Jio is set to roll out its new "all-in-one" plans from today. In a statement this week, Reliance Jio said it will provide up to 300 per cent additional benefits in eleven plans priced from Rs 129 to Rs 2,199. These Jio plans will go live on December 6 and customers will be able to purchase them at all of the company's existing "touch points", according to the company statement dated December 4. Reliance Jio will offer high speed data of 1.5 GBs per day in four of these plans, priced at Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 555 and Rs 2,199 respectively, for a validity period ranging from one to 12 months, the company said. (Also read: Reliance Jio hikes tariffs by up to 40%)

“These plans will provide up to 300 per cent more benefits to the Jio consumers, upholding the Jio promise of providing the best-quality service at the lowest price globally,” the telecom service provider said.

Here are details of Reliance Jio's new "all-in-one" plans from December 6:

Category MRP Plan Benefits Data Unlimited voice (FUP for offnet in minutes) Validity One Month 199 1.5 GB per day 1,000 28 249 2 GB per day 1,000 28 349 3 GB per day 1,000 28 Two Months 399 1.5 GB per day 2,000 56 444 2 GB per day 2,000 56 Three Months 555 1.5 GB per day 3,000 84 599 2 GB per day 3,000 84 12 Months 2,199 1.5 GB per day 12,000 365 Affordable Plans 129 2 GB per day 1,000 289 329 6 GB 3,000 84 1,299 24 GB 12,000 365 (Source: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio has classified the new all-in-one plans into five categories:

Reliance Jio One-Month Plans

Reliance Jio now offers three "all-in-one" plans with a validity period of 28 days each. Priced at Rs 199, Rs 249 anbd Rs 349, these plans offer high speed data of 1.5 GBs, 2 GBs and 3 GBs per day respectively, according to the company statement.

Reliance Jio Two-Month Plans

In two plans, priced at Rs 399 and Rs 444, Jio offers a validity period of 56 days each. Subscribers can use data at high speed up to 1.5 GBs and 2 GBs per day respectively in these plans.

Reliance Jio Three-Month Plans

In its Rs 555 and Rs 599 plans, Reliance Jio offers high speed data of 1.5 GBs and 2 GBs per day respectively, among other benefits. Each of these plans come with a validity period of 84 days.

Reliance Jio 12-Month Plan

Reliance Jio offers a plan at Rs 2,199 which comes with a validity period of 365 days. Subscribers can use up to 1.5 GBs of high speed data per day during the validity period of this plan.

Reliance Jio "Affordable" Plans

Priced at Rs 129, Rs 329 and Rs 1,299, these plans offer a validity period of 28 days, 84 days and 365 days. Among other benefits, these three plans provide a total data of 2 GBs, 6 GBs and 24 GBs for their respective validity periods.

The launch of new plans comes amid intense competition in India's telecom industry.