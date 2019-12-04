Jio To Hike Tariffs For Prepaid Plans From Friday. Check Plans Here

Jio recharge plans: Jio's 1.5 GB per day plan for validity of 84 days will be sold for Rs 555.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under the brand name Jio, is all set to increase tariffs of its all-in-one mobile prepaid plans from December 6. This is the second time, Reliance Jio has substantially increased tariffs since it launched its telecom services in 2016 and disrupted the entire telecom industry. The move by Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio comes days after its rivals Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel increased tariffs of their mobile offerings. Reliance Jio had earlier this week said that its plans will be priced up to 40 per cent higher, providing up to 300 per cent more benefits.

Reliance Jio's recharge plan for usage of 1.5 GB of data along with free voice calls on Jio network will be sold at Rs 199 for validity period of 28 days from December 6.

Under the new offer, free voice calls, have also been capped to 1,000 minutes for the respective validity period, Reliance Jio said in a press release.

Here are the revised tariffs of Reliance Jio's mobile prepaid plans to be made available from December 6:

Category MRP Plan benefits Data Unlimited Voice (FUP for offnet in mins) Validity (Date) 1-month Rs 199 1.5GB data/day 1,000 28 Rs 249 2GB data/day 1,000 28 Rs 349 3GB data/day 1,000 28 Rs 399 1.5GB data/day 2,000 56 2-month Rs 444 2GB data/day 2,000 56 Rs 555 1.5GB data/day 3,000 84 3-month Rs 599 2GB data/day 3,000 84 12-month Rs 2,199 1.5 GB data/day 12,000 365 Affordable plans Rs 129 2GB data 1,000 28 Rs 329 6GB data 3,000 84 Rs 1,299 24GB 12,000 365

Source: Reliance Jio press release

Likewise, Reliance Jio's 1.5 GB per day plan for a validity period of 84 days which is currently priced at Rs 399 will be sold by Reliance Jio for Rs 555 which will contain 3,000 minutes of voice calls on the jio network. Reliance Jio's plan will be Rs 156 expensive than the currently available recharge plan.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has said that its JioPrime customers will get access to Jio's mobile applications like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCloud and JioHealthHub.