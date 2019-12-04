Jio To Hike Tariffs For Prepaid Plans From Friday. Check Plans Here

Reliance Jio plans: Jio had earlier this week said that its plans will be priced up to 40 per cent higher, providing up to 300 per cent more benefits.

Jio recharge plans: Jio's 1.5 GB per day plan for validity of 84 days will be sold for Rs 555.

Reliance Jio Infocomm, which offers telecom services under the brand name Jio, is all set to increase tariffs of its all-in-one mobile prepaid plans from December 6. This is the second time, Reliance Jio has substantially increased tariffs since it launched its telecom services in 2016 and disrupted the entire telecom industry. The move by Mukesh Ambani-promoted Reliance Jio comes days after its rivals Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel increased tariffs of their mobile offerings. Reliance Jio had earlier this week said that its plans will be priced up to 40 per cent higher, providing up to 300 per cent more benefits.

Reliance Jio's recharge plan for usage of 1.5 GB of data along with free voice calls on Jio network will be sold at Rs 199 for validity period of 28 days from December 6.

Under the new offer, free voice calls, have also been capped to 1,000 minutes for the respective validity period, Reliance Jio said in a press release.

Here are the revised tariffs of Reliance Jio's mobile prepaid plans to be made available from December 6:

Category

MRP

Plan benefits

DataUnlimited Voice (FUP for offnet in mins)Validity (Date)
1-monthRs 1991.5GB data/day1,00028
Rs 2492GB data/day1,00028
Rs 3493GB data/day1,00028
Rs 3991.5GB data/day2,00056
2-monthRs 4442GB data/day2,00056
Rs 5551.5GB data/day3,00084
3-monthRs 5992GB data/day3,00084
12-monthRs 2,1991.5 GB data/day12,000365
Affordable plansRs 1292GB data1,00028
Rs 3296GB data3,00084
Rs 1,29924GB12,000365

Source: Reliance Jio press release

Likewise, Reliance Jio's 1.5 GB per day plan for a validity period of 84 days which is currently priced at Rs 399 will be sold by Reliance Jio for Rs 555 which will contain 3,000 minutes of voice calls on the jio network. Reliance Jio's plan will be Rs 156 expensive than the currently available recharge plan.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has said that its JioPrime customers will get access to Jio's mobile applications like JioTV, JioCinema, JioSaavn, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCloud and JioHealthHub.

