Jio's New Prepaid Plans: How It Compares With Packs Of Airtel, Vodafone Idea

Reliance Jio prepaid plans: Jio will offer 2-month packs priced at Rs 399 and Rs 444.

Telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio recently announced tariff hikes for their prepaid customers. While Airtel and Vodafone have already launched their new plans, Jio will increase tariffs of its all-in-one mobile prepaid plans from December 6. The prepaid plans provided by all the three telecom operators come with more or less same validity period, which is, monthly, three-month basis and yearly. Reliance Jio said its customers will be able to save 15-25 per cent across two of its highest selling plans as compared to the similar validity packs of Airtel and Vodafone Idea.

Here's a comparison of revised prepaid plans offered by Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea:

While Reliance Jio's Rs 199 plan will offer 1.5 GB per day data along with other benefits for a validity period of 1-month, Airtel and Vodafone Idea provides the same benefits in Rs 248 and Rs 249 packs respectively, Jio said. Month here denotes 28 days across operators.

Reliance Jio will offer 2-month packs priced at Rs 399 and Rs 444 with 1.5 GB and 2 GB per day data respectively. On the other hand, there are no 2-month plans being offered by Airtel and Vodafone Idea, Jio claimed.

Reliance Jio's affordable plans will be priced at Rs 129, Rs 329 and Rs 1,299. While Airtel offers affordable plans at Rs 148 and Rs 1,498 and Vodafone Idea offers affordable packs at Rs 149, Rs 379 and Rs 1,499.

Plan benefit Plan MRP Period Data Jio Airtel Vodafone Idea 1-month 1.5GB per day data Rs 199 Rs 248 Rs 249 2GB per day data Rs 249 Rs 298 Rs 299 3GB per day data Rs 349 Rs 398 Rs 399 2-month 1.5 GB per day data Rs 399 -- -- 2 GB per day data Rs 444 -- -- 3-month 1.5 GB per day data Rs 555 Rs 598 Rs 599 2 GB per day data Rs 599 Rs 698 Rs 699 Affordable plans 2 GB ( 1 month) Rs 129 Rs 148 Rs 149 6 GB ( 3 months) Rs 329 -- Rs 379 24 GB (12 months) Rs 1,299 Rs 1,498 Rs 1,499

Source: Reliance Jio

The higher tariffs come at a time when the country's telecom industry is struggling against record losses, intense competition and huge payment of dues to the government.