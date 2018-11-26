Jet Airways Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,313

The benefits are available only on bookings done via Jet Airways' website and app.

Jet Airways is offering domestic flight deals at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,313. The special fares are applicable on one way journey in economy class on select flight tickets, noted the carrier on it's official website- jetairways.com. There is no sale restriction on airline' aforementioned offer. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey. However, tickets must be purchased at least 15 days prior departure, mentioned the carrier. The benefits are available only on bookings done via carrier's website and app.

Destinations covered under Jet Airways' offer

Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available from Chennai to Madurai ( Rs 1,313) and the costliest flight ticket is available from Kolkata to Bengaluru (Rs 5,947).



Sector All inclusive one way fare in Economy Mumbai - Delhi Rs 2,575 Mumbai - Bengaluru Rs 1,950 Mumbai - Chennai Rs 2,958 Mumbai - Goa Rs 1,735 Delhi - Mumbai Rs 2,445 Delhi - Bengaluru Rs 2,970 Delhi - Chennai Rs 3,778 Delhi - Pune Rs 2,923 Kolkata - Mumbai Rs 3,899 Kolkata - Delhi Rs 3,390 Kolkata - Bengaluru Rs 5,947 Kolkata - Guwahati Rs 2,186 Bengaluru - Mumbai Rs 2,170 Bengaluru - Delhi Rs 3,320 Bengaluru - Chennai Rs 1,699 Bengaluru - Mangalore Rs 1,798 Chennai - Mumbai Rs 2,898 Chennai - Delhi Rs 3,848 Chennai - Bengaluru Rs 1,419 Chennai - Madurai Rs 1,313 Hyderabad - Mumbai Rs 2,393 Hyderabad - Pune Rs 2,298 Hyderabad - Bengaluru Rs 1,779 Hyderabad - Delhi Rs 3,380

Conditions of Jet Airways offer on flight tickets

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel validity, advance purchase restriction, travel restriction and/or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, the carrier noted.

The airlines reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

Other offers of Jet Airways

In a separate offer, Jet Airways has announced new connections across airline's domestic and international network at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,398 and Rs 11,501 respectively.

Earlier this month, Jet Airways launched the country's first non-stop service between Mumbai and Manchester, UK.