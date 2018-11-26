NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Jet Airways Offers Domestic Flight Tickets From Rs 1,313

The special fares are applicable on one way journey in economy class on select flight tickets, noted Jet Airways.

Aviation | | Updated: November 26, 2018 13:02 IST
The benefits are available only on bookings done via Jet Airways' website and app.


Jet Airways is offering domestic flight deals at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,313. The special fares are applicable on one way journey in economy class on select flight tickets, noted the carrier on it's official website- jetairways.com. There is no sale restriction on airline' aforementioned offer. Tickets are valid for 12 months from the date of commencement of journey. However, tickets must be purchased at least 15 days prior departure, mentioned the carrier.  The benefits are available only on bookings done via carrier's website and app.

Destinations covered under Jet Airways' offer

Under this offer, the cheapest flight ticket is available from Chennai to Madurai ( Rs 1,313) and the costliest flight ticket is available from Kolkata to Bengaluru (Rs 5,947).
 

SectorAll inclusive one way fare in Economy
Mumbai - DelhiRs 2,575
Mumbai - BengaluruRs 1,950
Mumbai - ChennaiRs 2,958
Mumbai - GoaRs 1,735
Delhi - MumbaiRs 2,445
Delhi - BengaluruRs 2,970
Delhi - ChennaiRs 3,778
Delhi - PuneRs 2,923
Kolkata - MumbaiRs 3,899
Kolkata - DelhiRs 3,390
Kolkata - BengaluruRs 5,947
Kolkata - GuwahatiRs 2,186
Bengaluru - MumbaiRs 2,170
Bengaluru - DelhiRs 3,320
Bengaluru - ChennaiRs 1,699
Bengaluru - MangaloreRs 1,798
Chennai - MumbaiRs 2,898
Chennai - DelhiRs 3,848
Chennai - BengaluruRs 1,419
Chennai - MaduraiRs 1,313
Hyderabad - MumbaiRs 2,393
Hyderabad - PuneRs 2,298
Hyderabad - BengaluruRs 1,779
Hyderabad - DelhiRs 3,380

Conditions of Jet Airways offer on flight tickets

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel validity, advance purchase restriction, travel restriction and/or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, the carrier noted.

The airlines reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

Other offers of Jet Airways

In a separate offer, Jet Airways has announced new connections across airline's domestic and international network at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 2,398 and Rs 11,501 respectively. 

Earlier this month, Jet Airways launched the country's first non-stop service between Mumbai and Manchester, UK. 

