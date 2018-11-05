Jet Airways Launches Non-Stop International Flights. Check Routes, Schedule Here

Jet Airways will also commence non-stop flights between Pune and Singapore this winter.

Jet Airways commenced its new non-stop service between Mumbai and Manchester on Monday, stated the carrier in a press release. This new service is the first non-stop service connecting India, via Mumbai with Manchester and fifth direct service between India and United Kingdom, the carrier noted. With this launch, Manchester has become 21st international destination on Jet Airways' network. The commencement of new routes by Jet Airways comes amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market.

The airline's first flight to Manchester (9W 130), departed from Mumbai at 02:30 am and arrived at Manchester's Terminal 2 at 07:55 am. The return flight, 9W 129 will depart from Manchester at 09:35 am and is scheduled to arrive at Mumbai's Terminal 2 at 00:40 am, the release said.

Jet Airways will also commence non-stop flights between Pune and Singapore this winter, it said in a press release. The carrier will also introduce additional flights on select existing routes - Delhi-Singapore, Delhi-Dubai, Delhi-Bagdogra and Bengaluru-Pune - to meet growing travel demand.

In a separate offer, Jet Airways has announced up to 30 per cent discount on economy and premiere flight tickets under a special 'Diwali Sale' offer. The discount offer is applicable across the airline's network as well as on flights operated by carrier's codeshare partners Air France and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. The promotional offer is available across all booking channels of the airline till November 5, 2018. Customers can take advantage of special fares on both single as well as return journeys travel during the offer period, stated the airline.

