Jet Airways Extends Flight Tickets Sale For Two Days, Offers Up To 30% Off

Jet Airways flight ticket offer: Passengers need to book via the airline website and app.

Jet Airways has further extended its sale on domestic and international flight tickets for two days. Jet Airways' Global Sale is offering up to 30 per cent discount on flight tickets, said the airline. In order to avail Jet Airways' flight ticket offer, passengers need to book their flight tickets via jetairways.com and its mobile app, according to jetairways.com. For domestic flights, travel must commence on or after September 12, 2018 and flight tickets must be purchased a minimum of eight days prior to departure.

For Jet Airways' international flights, travel must commence on or after September 10, 2018. However, travel to Manchester must commence on or after November 5, 2018.

Jet Airways' Global Sale was earlier supposed to end on September 7.

Conditions of Jet Airways' flight ticket offer

Jet Airways' flight ticket offer of maximum 30 per cent discount is applicable on base fare in premiere and economy classes on select flights within India and on flights from India. The flight ticket sale is applicable on one way and return journeys on Jet Airways' flights.

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction is applicable as mentioned in the fare rules.

Jet Airways said that it reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of the terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the flight ticket offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

Sample fares under Jet Airways flight ticket offer

(Jet Airways Delhi-Jaipur flight ticket prices)

A Delhi-Jaipur Jet Airways' flight ticket was priced at Rs 2,148 for travel on September 22, showed a search on jetairways.com.

(Jet Airways Delhi-London flight ticket prices)

Another search on the website showed that a Jet Airways Delhi-London flight ticket was priced at Rs 31,306 on September 29.

Flight ticket offers by rivals

AirAsia India is offering domestic flight tickets from Rs 999 and international flight tickets from Rs 1,399 under the Big Sale, according to its website.

Air India is offering 15 per cent off on flight tickets to Europe in the business class.