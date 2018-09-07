Air India's Discount Offer On International Flight Tickets Extended Again

However, Air India's offer is only available on bookings made via airline's website - airindia.in.

Air India has extended its discount offer on international flight tickets till September 13, 2018, said the state-owned airline on its website - airindia.in. Under the scheme, Air India is offering 15 per cent discount on flight tickets to Europe in the business class. One needs to travel before November 30, 2018 from Europe to India to avail the offer. On travelling from India to Europe, customers have to travel between October 1, 2018 to December 15, 2018, to avail the discount. However, Air India's offer is only available on bookings made via airline's website - airindia.in.

Passengers need to use the promotion code 'CINEUK' in the promo code box to avail the discount. However, the discount is not applicable on Air India Express, Alliance Air flights and code share flights. Fares are subject to change without notice, said the carrier. Air India reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether, said the airline.

Meanwhile, Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy class on select domestic as well as international flight tickets, which is valid till September 7, 2018. However, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior departure. AirAsia India is also offering international flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,399.