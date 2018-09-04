Jet Airways Offers Discount On Flight Tickets On 25 Lakh Seats. All Details Here

Jet Airways sale is applicable on select booking classes.

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy class on select domestic as well as international flight tickets, said the carrier on its official website- jetairways.com. Jet Airways' all-new 'Global Sale' is valid for bookings done till September 7, 2018. According to the airline, this is the biggest sale of the month and the discount is available on 25 lakh seats. For domestic sectors, the travel period of the offer starts from September 12, 2018. However, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 8 days prior departure.

Under this offer, travel must commence from September 10, 2018 on international sectors. Travel to Manchester must commence from November 5, 2018, said Jet Airways. Jet Airways offer is applicable on one way and return journeys on flights operated by the airline. The sale is applicable on select booking classes.

Child / infant discount, date change, flight change, refund charges, weekend surcharge, black out period, travel restriction and / or flight restriction are applicable as mentioned in the fare rule, said Jet Airways. The carrier reserves the right at any time, without prior notice to add, alter, modify, change or vary all or any of these terms and conditions or to replace wholly or in part, the above offer by another offer, whether similar to above offer or not, or to withdraw it altogether.

Jet Airways on Tuesday also announced new direct flights on domestic routes. The airline introduced direct flights from Visakhapatnam to Delhi, Coimbatore to Hyderabad, Guwahati To Mumbai and New Delhi, Chandigarh to Kolkata, Chandigarh to Lucknow, Lucknow to Bengaluru, among others.

Meanwhile, rival IndiGo is offering flight tickets at an all-inclusive starting price of Rs. 999 across its network of 59 destination. As part of this special festival sale, the airline is offering 10 lakh seats. GoAir is also offering flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs. 1,099. AirAsia India has also announced flight tickets starting from Rs. 999 on select routes under a limited-period offer.