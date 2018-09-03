IndiGo Offers Flight Tickets From Rs 999 On 10 Lakh Seats. Additional Cashback Also Available

The booking period of IndiGo's offer ends on September 6, 2018.

Budget passenger carrier IndiGo is offering flight tickets at an all-inclusive starting price of Rs 999 across its network of 59 destinations, a press release issued by the airline said. As part of this four-day special festival sale, the airline is offering 10 lakh seats. The booking period of the offer ends on September 6, 2018. Under this scheme, IndiGo is offering domestic flight tickets starting at Rs 999 and international flight tickets starting at Rs 3,199. The travel period of the offer starts on September 18, 2018 and ends on March 30, 2019. Additionally, customers can also avail 20 per cent super cash up to Rs 600 on payments done via MobiKwik wallet.

The next 4 days are going to be TEN-tastic because we got 10 lakh seats on sale with fares starting as low as INR999. If this wasn’t enough, you get an additional 20% SuperCash upto INR600, when you pay through MobiKwik e-wallet! Book now https://t.co/LNsUB5bkT5pic.twitter.com/b3P4OAbc0U — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) September 3, 2018

Here are 10 things to know about IndiGo's new offer:

1. IndiGo's offer is valid for bookings made during the offer period, at least fifteen days prior to the date of departure, provided that the date of travel is no later than March 30, 2019.

2. Limited inventory is available under the offer and therefore discounts will be provided to customer's subject to availability and at the sole discretion of IndiGo.

3. Discount is not applicable on airport charges and government taxes, noted the airline.

4. The Offer is valid only on non-stop flights on various sectors across IndiGo's domestic and international network.

5. This offer cannot be clubbed with any other offer, scheme, or promotion.

6. The offer is non-transferable, non-exchangeable and non-encashable.

7. Change in itinerary can be made by paying the applicable change fee and fare difference, said IndiGo.

8. The offer is not valid on IndiGo's group bookings.

9. IndiGo reserves the right to terminate or modify this offer at any time, without assigning any reason and without prior intimation.

10. On payments done via MobiKwik, the super cash will be credited by MobiKwik in the customer's wallet within forty eight hours of the booking, on a best effort basis, said IndiGo.

Meanwhile, rival SpiceJet announced the launch of new daily direct flights on domestic and international routes. SpiceJet will start operations on the new flights from October 8, 2018.