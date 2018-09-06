Jet Airways Offers Discount To Senior Citizens On Flight Tickets

Jet Airways offer is applicable on flights within the country operated by the airlines.

Jet Airways is offering 8 per cent exclusive discount on flight tickets for senior citizens. Customers willing to avail the offer can book tickets on airline's official website- jetairways.com, mobile app, airport ticketing offices, city ticketing offices and contact centre. The carrier's offer is applicable on flights within the country operated by the airlines. This scheme is available for senior citizen who are aged 60 years and above. Under this offer, tickets must be purchased a minimum of 15 days prior departure, said Jet Airways.

According to Jet Airways, the inventory offered on such fares is limited. Normal baggage allowances are applicable. A valid Identity Card with proof of age is mandatory for travel under this scheme. Boarding will be denied if this identity proof is not provided at check-in and at the boarding gate. Guest(s) should carry the proof of identification throughout the journey, said the carrier.

In a separate offer, Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on base fare in premiere and economy class on select domestic as well as international flight tickets. Jet Airways' 'Global Sale' is valid for bookings done till September 7, 2018. According to the airline, the discount is available on 25 lakh seats. For domestic sectors, the travel period of the offer starts from September 12, 2018. Travel must commence from September 10, 2018 on international sectors.

Jet Airways has also recently announced new direct flights on domestic routes. The airline introduced direct flights from Visakhapatnam to Delhi, Coimbatore to Hyderabad, Guwahati to Mumbai and New Delhi, Chandigarh to Kolkata, Chandigarh to Lucknow, Lucknow to Bengaluru, among others.