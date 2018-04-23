Jet Airways and AeroMexico Join Hands For Codeshare Flights

A Codeshare is an arrangement between two airlines (Airline A & Airline B) whereby Airline A will market and sell the flights of Airline B as though they were the flights of Airline A and / or vice versa. This arrangement allows airlines to provide customers with a greater choice of destinations, according to Jet Airways' official website.
Jet Airways will put '9W' code on flights operated by AeroMexico from London to Mexico’s capital city. In turn, AeroMexico will put its “AM” code on the direct flights offered by Jet Airways from London to cities in India.
“We are confident that this relationship will help facilitate demand for not only leisure but also in the fast growing trade and business cooperation areas between both nations,” said Gaurang Shetty, whole time director, Jet Airways.
Jet Airways, country's second-largest private airline, operates flights to 65 destinations, and has a fleet of 120 aircraft.
In recent times, the country's domestic civil aviation market has registered robust growth. Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 28.03 per cent in March this year as compared to the same period last year, with domestic carriers flying 1.15 crore passengers, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.