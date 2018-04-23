Jet Airways Offers Cashback On Flight Tickets, Details Here

Here are the details you need to know in order to avail Jet Airways' cashback offer:
1. The offer is available only for Airtel Payments Bank customers (NoKYC, Min KYC and full KYC customers) - including wallet customers and savings account customers.
2. The maximum cashback amount per transaction offered under the scheme will be Rs 200.
3. The offer is applicable only once per user during offer duration.
4. The minimum transaction value to avail the cashback is Rs 1,500.
5. The cashback would be credited within 72 business hours in the user's Airtel Payments Bank wallet or savings account.
6. In case of cancellation of the booking (full cancellation), the entire cashback amount availed for the transaction will be deducted from the amount to be refunded.
7. In case of partial cancellation of booking, the cashback amount applicable for the transaction made, will be deducted accordingly. .
Offers from airlines come at time when domestic civil aviation market is registering robust growth. Domestic air passenger traffic rose by 28.03 per cent in March this year as compared to the same period last year, with domestic carriers flying 1.15 crore passengers, data from aviation regulator DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) showed.