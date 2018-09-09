Jet Airways, AirAsia, Air India Offer Discount On Domestic, International Flight Tickets. Details Here

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets

Amid high competition in the country's civil aviation market, airlines are offering a number of discount offers on domestic and international flight tickets. Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets under its Global Sale. State-run Air India is offering 15 per cent discount on flight tickets to Europe in the business class. AirAsia India has also announced flight tickets starting from Rs. 999 on select routes under a limited-period offer. On the international front, AirAsia is offering flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,399.

Here are the offers on domestic and international flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways' offer on flight tickets in detail:

Jet Airways is offering up to 30 per cent discount on domestic and international flight tickets under its Global Sale, which is valid till September 9. For domestic flights, travel must commence on or after September 12, 2018 and flight tickets must be purchased a minimum of eight days prior to departure, said the airline. For Jet Airways' international flights, travel must commence on or after September 10, 2018.

AirAsia India's offer on flight tickets in detail:

AirAsia India has announced flight tickets starting from Rs. 999 on select routes under a limited-period offer. Under its promotional scheme, called 'Big Sale', AirAsia India is offering flight tickets priced from an all-inclusive Rs. 999 on the Guwahati-Imphal, Bengaluru-Kochi and Bengaluru-Chennai routes. Bookings under the Big Sale offer are open till September 9, 2018, AirAsia India mentioned on its portal.

AirAsia is offering international flight tickets starting from Rs. 1,399. The travel period under is offer starts from February 18, 2019 and is valid till September 9, 2018.

Air India's offer on flight tickets in detail:

Under the scheme, Air India is offering 15 per cent discount on flight tickets to Europe in the business class. One needs to travel before November 30, 2018 from Europe to India to avail the offer. On travelling from India to Europe, customers have to travel between October 1, 2018 to December 15, 2018, to avail the discount.