You Won't Be Able To Book A Train Ticket Via IRCTC At This Hour. Here's Why

Earlier this year, IRCTC revised its website adding a new User Interface (UI).

Indian Railways passengers would be unable to book and cancel train tickets through IRCTC's website, irctc.co.in, on November 10, 2018 said IRCTC, which handles the catering, tourism and online ticketing operations of the Indian railways. "Booking and cancellation for the All node will not be available from 00:20 hrs to 01:30 hrs of 10/11/2018 due to maintenance activity. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," said IRCTC or Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation's on its official website. However, IRCTC's website is unavailable everyday during midnight for an hour for technical upgrades.

Meanwhile, amid festive season, Northern Railway, an arm of the Indian Railways, has announced new special trains to cater to excess demand. "In order to clear extra rush of passengers during festival season, Northern Railway in coordination with other Zonal Railways has planned to run following East bound Festival Special Trains from Delhi area from November 9, 2018 to November 14, 2018..," said Northern Railway. Earlier this month, Western Railway also announced the commencement of new special trains till the end the of this year.

Earlier this year, IRCTC revised its website adding a new User Interface (UI). New features were added to the website in order to ensure better user experience. It revamped its website and came up with host of additional features. After the changes, users were able to enquire and search trains and check availability of seats without logging in and a 'Waitlist prediction feature' were some of the changes, which were introduced.